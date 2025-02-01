David Letterman announces special IndyCar tribute for American veterans to build on $2.5 million cause

American late-night show host and comedian David Letterman, who is a co-owner of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing IndyCar team, has made a special announcement for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 this year.

RLL has taken its IndyCar partnership with United Rentals a step further. The equipment rental company, whose 'Turns for Troops' program supports military veterans and their families, has been donating $50 since 2016 for every lap RLL driver Graham Rahal completes in the IndyCar series. To date, they have donated over $1 million from laps completed and $2.5 million in total.

For the Indy 500 on May 25 this year, the team, along with the Graham & Courtney Rahal Foundation, Turns For Troops, and United Rentals is giving racing fans an opportunity to have their name featured on Rahal's No. 15 car for $50. The money raised will be channeled into the Turns for Troops program to benefit American veterans.

In a video post on Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's X account uploaded on Friday, David Letterman encouraged IndyCar fans to become a part of this noble cause.

"You could ride with Rahal for $50. We'll put your name on car number 15 - Graham Rahal's car for the Indianapolis 500. This is in cooperation with United Rentals and Turns For Troops. We're raising money for all things the troops need to be supported in both before, during, and after serving the country. Turns For Troops - 50 bucks to support our troops," he said.

"I am supporting as well. My second cousin, Major Jonathan Letterman, the father of battlefield medicine, will be on the car also. That's right. I coughed up $50 of my own damn money for this. You do the same."

This year, Graham Rahal will record his 18th attempt to win the Indy 500. RLL has won the "Greatest Spectacle of Racing" twice - in 2004 with Buddy Rice and 2020 with Takuma Sato. David Letterman, who bought a share in the team in 1996, was a part of both triumphs. The American entertainer is a staple at the Indy 500 every year.

When IndyCar legend Mario Andretti and Lady Gaga paid a touching tribute to military veterans at the 2016 Indy 500

Celebrity Sightings At The 100th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Ahead of the 100th running of the Indy 500 in 2016, Lady Gaga participated in a special parade lap to inaugurate the Indy Racing Experience "200 MPH Club". She joined retired 4-time IndyCar champ Mario Andretti in a two-seater.

Before the race, the American singer/actress and Andretti interacted with some military veterans who had survived the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack. Her involvement was a last-minute call after musician Keith Urban backed out owing to a back injury.

A month later, Mario Andretti spoke about his experience meeting Lady Gaga, revealing how surprised he was to see her genuine excitement towards the event.

"Fantastic. She was so easy to get on with, genuinely excited. I was pleased and surprised at how wonderful she was. She absolutely is a nice person with a capital "N." [Grandson] Marco has known her in the past, and told us, 'She’s really a cool chick.' The way she behaved with the fans coming to her – she was so appeasing. I was blown away," he said (via Forbes).

At the 2025 Indy 500, Mario's grandson Marco Andretti will record his 20th attempt to win the race. The Rahal versus Andretti IndyCar rivalry now continues between Graham and Marco.

