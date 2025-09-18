David Malukas acknowledges "legend" Will Power after replacing him at Team Penske: "Big shoes to fill"

Team Penske has signed David Malukas to replace Will Power in the No. 12 Chevy from 2026 onwards. The 23-year-old will leave AJ Foyt Racing after a successful season in the No. 4 Chevy, and in the announcement, he had a heartfelt message for his Penske predecessor.

In 2025, Malukas impressed the IndyCar paddock with his scintillating qualifying performances, especially on ovals. His best race result was a runner-up finish at the 109th Indianapolis 500, which was a welcome surprise after Marcus Ericsson, who crossed the line in P2, was disqualified after failing post-race technical inspection.

David Malukas replacing Will Power was one of the worst-kept secrets of the season. The young prodigy was already on a Team Penske contract in 2025, with the team choosing to field him in the No. 14 AJFR Chevy. This partnership aimed at promoting him from AJ Foyt Racing to Penske in the near future, with Power's contract running out after 2025, and Josef Newgarden's after 2026.

David Malukas with Will Power at the NTT INDYCAR Series Iowa Race Weekend - Source: Getty

However, Team Penske lost Power due to miscommunication and indefinite delays in contract talks, leading the two-time IndyCar champion to reject a one-year extension when it eventually arrived. The 44-year-old joined Andretti Global to replace Cadillac F1-bound Colton Herta in the No. 26 Honda on a multi-year deal from 2026.

David Malukas expressed that he was 'honored' to join Team Penske and acknowledged how big a task it would be to fill Will Power's shoes.

"Racing for Team Penske is the goal for every young racecar driver, and I am honored to be one that gets to live out that dream. Will Power is one of the legends of our sport, and the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet is one of the most-recognized cars on the grid. These are big shoes to fill, but I look at it as an opportunity because I know that it is one of the best teams in the paddock," Malukas said in Penske's press release.

Rinus Veekay will reportedly replace Malukas in the No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevy in 2026.

AJ Foyt Racing boss wanted to retain David Malukas for another year

David Malukas at the NTT INDYCAR Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 - Source: Getty

In August this year, David Malukas had rejected the rumors surrounding a potential 2026 Team Penske move, which strengthened after Gallagher, one of Team Penske's primary sponsors, became the primary sponsor on his No. 4 Chevy for the Portland race weekend.

"No, from my side it's same old, same old. As of right now, I signed a multi-year deal with Foyt. That's kind of where the trajectory goes right now," Malukas had said.

While he was clear about his commitment to AJ Foyt Racing, team boss Larry Foyt indirectly admitted that Team Penske held the cards on the 23-year-old's future.

"David's been great to have, no doubt, got a lot of talent, and really quick. Definitely a funny, interesting guy. He cracks me up. And then he’s done a great job. Would love to keep them around for another year; not sure about what's going to happen there, but we'll just see and keep working on things. And if that's not the way it's going to be, that'll be okay, and we'll keep going," Foyt said via RACER.

David Malukas will have massive pressure on his shoulders when piloting the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevy. Will Power created IndyCar history in the car during his 17-year stint, including winning two championships, the 2018 Indy 500 victory, 42 of his 45 career wins, and 65 of his record 71 pole positions.

