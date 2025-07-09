David Malukas gets real about his chances of securing Indycar win at Iowa: “It’s very tough”

A.J. Foyt Racing driver David Malukas recently spoke about the upcoming race at Iowa. He spoke about his chances of getting his maiden win at the track.

The Illinois native drives the #4 A.J. Foyt Racing car powered by Chevrolet. He had a tough few races at the beginning of the season with the team as he used the setup catered to Santino Ferrucci. However, in the past few races, the 23-year-old has put up some great performances after the changes in the setup.

While talking to Eric Smith, IndyCar staff writer, Malukas was questioned about getting his maiden win during the upcoming doubleheader at Iowa. To which David Malukas replied(via IndyCar.com)

“We'll see. Winning in INDYCAR, especially the time that we're at now, I think the level of drivers it's at an all-time high. They're just performing at an all-time peak. It’s very tough. Things need to go your way. You need to have luck. You need to be at your ultimate performance to really get that win.”

The #4 car driver will be starting his 55th career race at the Iowa track. Team Penske's Josef Newgarden won his maiden race on his 55th career race start, and the two have similar stats prior to getting the first victory. He earned his first podium of the season at the Indianapolis 500, where he secured second place after starting the race in 7th place.

David Malukas has had a decent start to his first season with the A.J. Foyt racing team. At the maiden race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg held on March 2, he qualified in 17th place and made up places and finished the race in 13th place. During the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America held on June 16, he qualified for the race in 7th place and finished the race in the same place.

David Malukas speaks about 'hallucinating' during the extremely hot Road America race

David Malukas spoke about the Road America race held on June 22, and he highlighted how he started 'hallucinating' during the race. The temperatures during the race were around 94 degrees Fahrenheit and increased to 96 degrees Fahrenheit.

The 23-year-old also spoke about how he was severely dehydrated by the time the race ended. While talking to Frontstretch about the same in a post-race interview, the #4 car driver said,

"Oh, man. That was actually horrendous. We decided not to do the cool suit; we were having some issues with it. Man, it was so hot! I think it was about 35 laps in when I was, like, squinting my eyes, you know, focusing on what's in front of me. I don't even know what the car is. There's like seven front... rear wings. I'm like hallucinating over here."

I thought I was seeing bears and things. I was getting real, real dehydrated. So soon as we came in, I was launching everything out (of the cockpit to get out of the car). Everybody was like, 'Hey, good recovery.' I'm like, 'Get me out, get me out. I need water.' So yeah, tough race." [1:45]

David Malukas currently sits in 12th place in the drivers' championship with 187 points to his name.

