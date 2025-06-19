David Malukas gives firm reply to rumor mongers amid Will Power's contract uncertainty with Team Penske

David Malukas has come out and spoken about the rumors surrounding him in IndyCar. The AJ Foyt Racing driver has been linked to two-time champion Will Power's seat at Team Penske for 2026.

Malukas had a turbulent 2024 season. Arrow McLaren axed the 23-year-old midway through the season after he failed to show up for more than four races, having sustained a hand injury in the offseason.

He raced for Meyer Shank Racing for the second half of the season, before signing with AJ Foyt Racing for 2025 and beyond. However, his move was considered a precursor to making the step up to Team Penske, which has a technical alliance with AJFR.

Moreover, Will Power, who is in the last year of his contract with the Roger Penske-owned team, hasn't secured a renewal yet. As a result, rumors of David Malukas replacing him have been swirling around the IndyCar paddock.

In a recent episode of the Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast hosted by Alexander Rossi and former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, Malukas spoke about the impact that these rumors had on him.

"In the beginning of the season, a lot of that was a bit harder to get past, just with the rumors coming in. But now seeing it all come, also from last year, there's so many different rumors jumping around. Like last year was awful and really hard with the whole hand situation, jumping teams," Malukas said on the podcast.

Speaking about how he has been dealing with the rumors recently, the No. 4 AJ Foyt Racing driver added that he has been able to "switch off" better.

"I almost feel like I'm a little bit used to it now. A lot of the rumors were wrong last year, and I fear some of them are wrong this year as well. So from my side, it's something I've been able to just switch off. It doesn't really affect me anymore. I'm just interested to read all the ideas that people come up with, and seeing how the rumors even start and form in the first place. Going into the car, it doesn't affect me recently. It's been pretty calm," he added.

David Malukas is having a respectable first season with AJFR. He recorded his best-ever finish at the Indy 500 this year, finishing runner-up to Alex Palou. However, apart from that, he has yet to record a Top 10 result. He came close to it at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on June 15, finishing in P12 at the track where he has finished on the podium twice in the past.

Is Roger Penske considering David Malukas for Will Power's seat in 2026?

Will Power has been Team Penske's best-performing driver in a season that is going horribly for all three of its drivers. Ahead of the Indy 500 qualifying weekend in May, Roger Penske emphasized that the 44-year-old was still at the top of the list to retain his seat, not mentioning David Malukas' name.

"At the moment, we feel confident that he will be back. …He’s at the top of the list as far as what we might do next year," Penske told reporter Bob Pockrass.

Negotiations were ongoing between the two parties, with a result expected not long before the season ended. However, in a recent admission, Will Power said that his team boss has been quite "busy" and doesn't expect the 2026 contract to be announced until the offseason.

IndyCar insider Marshall Pruett also recently revealed that David Malukas is already on a Penske contract, with Roger Penske allowing him time to gain experience with AJ Foyt Racing. How this story plays out could depend on the two drivers' performance in the second half of this season.

