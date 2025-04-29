David Malukas makes his feelings clear about his Detroit GP return after a no-show last season

A.J. Foyt Racing driver David Malukas recently spoke about his return to the Detroit Grand Prix. The event is scheduled to take place between May 30 and June 1.

Malukas was previously signed to Meyer Shank Racing but missed out on participating at the Detroit Grand Prix last year due to an injury caused by his mountain biking accident, which left him with a fractured wrist. However, the 23-year-old will be back at the Detroit track with A.J. Foyt Racing this season.

The American driver was recently spotted at the Detroit Auto Show, where he spoke about his excitement to race at the track.

"I'm extremely excited because last year I missed it, unfortunately,so I had to watch on the sidelines due to my injury, so I can't wait to get back. So this always has a special place in my heart for sure. So I can't wait to come back here for the Grand Prix. It's gonna be incredible." Malukas said.

Prior to being signed by Meyer Shank Racing, David Malukas was signed to the Arrow McLaren team but was soon dropped after he missed four races in a row due to his wrist injury. He raced for half a season with Meyer Shank Racing and is currently racing his full season with A.J. Foyt Racing.

The American driver's 2025 season is off to a decent start, as he qualified for the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg, held on March 2, in 17th place and finished the race in 13th place. At the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23, Malukas qualified in 12th place and wrapped up the race in 18th place.

On April 13 at the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix, David Malukas qualified for the race in 10th place and finished the race in 17th place. The American driver will be looking forward to improving his results and score over the next few races.

David Malukas reflects on his move to A.J. Foyt

The A.J. Foyt racing driver David Malukas recently reflected on his move to A.J. for the 2025 season. He spoke about how his difficult 2024 season helped him become the driver he is now.

Malukas made his debut in IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing in 2022. He made a move to the Arrow McLaren team in 2024 with a multi-year contract, but a mountain bike accident in February ended his time at the papaya team prematurely. The 23-year-old driver was later signed to Meyer Shank Racing, where he raced for half a season, replacing Tom Blomqvist.

While in conversation with Frontstretch on their YouTube channel, Malukas spoke about how his unpredictable 2024 season helped him become a better driver. David Malukas said:

"I mean, 2024 was a rough year to start, but looking back at it now, I think it was probably the best year for me with everything that I had to deal with with the hand and all these different scenarios. I think mentally for me, it was a year of maturity. I mean, I changed from the driver I was back then to now.” (4:05 onwards)

“I mean, it's night and day. I don't think I could be doing the performances and driving the way I am, you know, back in the beginning of 2024. So everything happens for a reason, you know, and we came out of it, I think, on top,” added Malukas.

David Malukas has found pace in the single lap qualifying sessions but has not been able to capitalise on it during the races.

