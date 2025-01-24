David Malukas makes his feelings known about how he dealt with getting axed by McLaren in 2024

David Malukas has opened up about Arrow McLaren surprisingly axing him in the first half of the 2024 IndyCar season. McLaren's move came as a result of Malukas not being able to provide a definite recovery timeline after injuring his left wrist during the offseason.

Malukas suffered a dislocated left wrist and torn tendons after a mountain biking accident on Feb. 11 last year. Two days later, the then-newly signed Arrow McLaren driver underwent a successful surgery to repair his wrist. However, after he missed the four opening races, a contract clause was triggered, and the team released him.

Ahead of the 2025 season with his new team AJ Foyt Racing, David Malukas spoke about the unlucky 2024 situation and how his failed dream of driving for McLaren affected him.

"It was super unfortunate. Looking back though, I don't want to always keep looking at all the downs because I really need to look at the positives. I think from what it did for me as a driver in and out of the car, I matured a lot.

"I'm still 23 and definitely make a lot of mistakes for sure and this is the time to do it, take those risks and do it. But I learned so much and I don't think I would be able to be the driver that I am today from it," the 23-year-old said on the Pit Pass Indy podcast.

Malukas then spoke about Meyer Shank Racing, thanking them for signing him in June for the remainder of the 2024 season.

"Going into that 2024 season, the chance that Meyer Shank gave me, that was incredible, and I don't think I've ever wanted to prove myself and drive as hard as I did, and it's just given me a drive that I don't think I had before," he added.

David Malukas debuted for MSR at the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey on June 13, scoring a humble 16th-place finish. In the following nine races, he secured two Top 10 finishes - a sixth place in Toronto and ninth place in Nashville.

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Chicago, Illinois, native joked about last year's accident, revealing how he 'learned his lesson' of not taking part in dangerous offseason activities.

David Malukas pays homage to AJ Foyt ahead of his debut for the IndyCar legend's team in 2025

NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix - Source: Getty

On Aug. 13, 2024, AJ Foyt Racing announced the signing of David Malukas on a multi-year deal from 2025 onwards. The youngster highlighted how racing for seven-time USAC champ and four-time Indy 500 winner AJ Foyt's team was a dream come true.

Malukas said on the Pit Pass Indy podcast:

"I mean, are you kidding me? AJ Foyt, seeing my name next to ... with that name is just incredible. He was a big inspiration for me growing up as a kid. It's now being a part of it, seeing him, meeting him is everything I would've dreamed it to be."

David Malukas also spoke about how the AJFR cars at the Indianapolis 500 have been "insane". Moreover, the team's interest in pursuing him for their seat made his decision to sign a multi-year contract a "no-brainer."

