David Malukas recalls his 'nervous' first meeting with IndyCar legend AJ Foyt

The AJ Foyt Racing IndyCar driver, David Malukas, recently shed light on his first meeting with team owner AJ Foyt. The latter is a huge name in the world of American motorsports and currently holds the record for the most number of drivers' championships in the sport (seven).

Malukas signed a contract with AJ Foyt Racing back in August 2024. He is currently in the middle of his first season with the team.

In line with this and meeting Foyt for the first time, the former had the following to add on an episode of Pit Pass Indy (via Spotify):

"Yes, talking about, so A, I mean, he has said the name correctly, does he remember, maybe not, but he's AJ, and hearing his stories, I mean like I said, the first time I met him, I was nervous, he was a superstar for me and he just treated me like a good old friend he started telling me all the stories I can't speak any word of," David Malukas said. (16:11 onwards).

The 2025 IndyCar season is four rounds down, and David Malukas currently finds himself in 18th place in the standings for AJ Foyt Racing. In Round 3, the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Malukas managed a P16 finish behind Andretti Global's Marcus Ericsson.

David Malukas' take on his mindset in 2025

Ahead of the 2025 IndyCar season, David Malukas spoke about his mindset and his determination to showcase his immense potential in the sport.

In line with this, the 23-year-old had the following to add in January 2025 (via Motorsportweek):

"Like I said, I’ve matured a lot, and not just from individuality and outside of the car, but also in the car I’ve matured a lot. I’m excited to take that maturity, be consistent, have a full season, and actually build with the team that I have and the crew is incredible and I’m very excited to get some very good results. It’s going to be a lot of fun."

David Malukas has been plying his trade in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2022. He has so far secured over 40 race starts and during the same, has managed two podium finishes. His best overall season finish to date has been 16th place in the drivers' championship, which came in 2022.

Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, Malukas will be motivated to end this year's 17-race campaign close to the top 10 if not within it. He will hope to move up in the standings at the ongoing SONSIO Grand Prix race weekend (IMS Road Course, Indianapolis).

