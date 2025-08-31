David Malukas taken to trauma center in a helicopter after IndyCar crash with Louis Foster in Nashville

AJ Foyt Racing star David Malukas crashed out on Lap 83 during the IndyCar race at Nashville Superspeedway. Malukas made contact with Louis Foster and crashed into the barrier, followed by a furious radio message. The AFR driver was taken to a trauma centre in a helicopter following the crash.David Malukas started the IndyCar race at Nashville Superspeedway in P2 and was overtaken by Alex Palou in the early stages. However, after the Spaniard suffered a tire failure, which allowed Malukas to pass him.The AJ Foyt Racing driver was running P2 behind Pato O'Ward when he came across Louis Foster’s lapped car. David Malukas followed the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver for a few laps before he tried making a move on Lap 83 on the outside.Louis Foster moved towards David Malukas on the exit of the turn and made contact with the AFR driver. Malukas lost control of the car and slammed into the barrier on the outside and retired from the race. A caution was deployed following the incident.The AJ Foyt Racing driver needed help to get out of the car after the heavy impact and was taken to the infield medical centre. After the initial inspection, was taken to a trauma centre in a helicopter as advised by the IndyCar medical director.“David is doing well, he's awake, he's alert, he's in really good spirits. We're just sending him down to our trauma centre for some precautionary evaluation and advanced imaging,” said the IndyCar medical director.“David has been seen at medical and is awake and alert. The INDYCAR medical team requested that he be airlifted to Vanderbilt out of an abundance of caution for further testing,” read AJ Foyt Racing's tweet on XLouis Foster was eventually given a drive-through penalty by IndyCar for blocking Malukas, which he served after the caution ended.David Malukas furious with Louis Foster; Marco Andretti demands action from IndyCarAfter the unfortunate accident, which ended David Malukas’ strong run at Nashville, the AFR driver took to the team radio and vented his frustration about Louis Foster as he said,“That kids is such a ... (followed by an audio cut)”Marco Andretti took to the social media platform X and demanded that IndyCar take action against Foster's driving standards, as he wrote,“ @IndyCar You have to step in on this kind of driving.”Marco Andretti @MarcoAndrettiLINK. @IndyCar You have to step in on this kind of driving.The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver also took the team radio after the collision, as he said,“That guy is an idiot. I don’t know if I have damage or not. I'm not sure. He just turned down next to me.”Louis Foster currently runs a lap down after serving the drive-through penalty.