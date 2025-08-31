  • home icon
  David Malukas taken to trauma center in a helicopter after IndyCar crash with Louis Foster in Nashville

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Aug 31, 2025 20:21 GMT
Image credits: L: Getty David Malukas, R: X@IndyCar
AJ Foyt Racing star David Malukas crashed out on Lap 83 during the IndyCar race at Nashville Superspeedway. Malukas made contact with Louis Foster and crashed into the barrier, followed by a furious radio message. The AFR driver was taken to a trauma centre in a helicopter following the crash.

David Malukas started the IndyCar race at Nashville Superspeedway in P2 and was overtaken by Alex Palou in the early stages. However, after the Spaniard suffered a tire failure, which allowed Malukas to pass him.

The AJ Foyt Racing driver was running P2 behind Pato O'Ward when he came across Louis Foster’s lapped car. David Malukas followed the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver for a few laps before he tried making a move on Lap 83 on the outside.

Louis Foster moved towards David Malukas on the exit of the turn and made contact with the AFR driver. Malukas lost control of the car and slammed into the barrier on the outside and retired from the race. A caution was deployed following the incident.

The AJ Foyt Racing driver needed help to get out of the car after the heavy impact and was taken to the infield medical centre. After the initial inspection, was taken to a trauma centre in a helicopter as advised by the IndyCar medical director.

“David is doing well, he's awake, he's alert, he's in really good spirits. We're just sending him down to our trauma centre for some precautionary evaluation and advanced imaging,” said the IndyCar medical director.
“David has been seen at medical and is awake and alert. The INDYCAR medical team requested that he be airlifted to Vanderbilt out of an abundance of caution for further testing,” read AJ Foyt Racing's tweet on X

Louis Foster was eventually given a drive-through penalty by IndyCar for blocking Malukas, which he served after the caution ended.

David Malukas furious with Louis Foster; Marco Andretti demands action from IndyCar

After the unfortunate accident, which ended David Malukas’ strong run at Nashville, the AFR driver took to the team radio and vented his frustration about Louis Foster as he said,

“That kids is such a ... (followed by an audio cut)”

Marco Andretti took to the social media platform X and demanded that IndyCar take action against Foster's driving standards, as he wrote,

“ @IndyCar You have to step in on this kind of driving.”
The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver also took the team radio after the collision, as he said,

“That guy is an idiot. I don’t know if I have damage or not. I'm not sure. He just turned down next to me.”

Louis Foster currently runs a lap down after serving the drive-through penalty.

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

