David Malukas 'trusts' IndyCar to revive iconic Iowa spectacle destroyed by NASCAR in 2024

The racing spectacle at the Iowa Speedway double-header was tormented by the partial repavement of the track by NASCAR, but David Malukas has expressed his faith in IndyCar to restore the track's former grace. The 0.875-mile tri-oval has been a staple in the IndyCar calendar since 2007, and the championship is eager to revive the racing action at the track after a disappointing 2024 race weekend.

The Iowa Speedway made several appearances on the IndyCar calendar in the 2000s, but the track is ultimately owned by rival organization NASCAR. While the track was leased by the open-wheel racing championship under the banner "The Fastest Short Track on the Planet", the stock car racing series did not have any interest in fielding Cup Series races there initially. But fan turnout in the IndyCar races urged the championship to take a broader look.

This led NASCAR to host its first Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway in 2024, but the series repaved the lower groove for the heavier stock cars. Though this helped in the racing spectacle there, the same could not be said for the racing action in IndyCar.

IndyCar drivers quickly discovered that the high groove had low grip and quickly collected marbles, leading to one-file racing action in 2024. With NASCAR seemingly destroying the IndyCar race weekend to make its racing action better, the open-wheel racing championship has to look for ways to curb this issue.

Moreover, the series has the trust of David Malukas in its goal to rescue racing in Iowa, as he said in the press conference leading up to the race weekend (via ASAP Sports):

"I just trust whatever INDYCAR is trying to do. Obviously the repavement is outside of our hands. We have to deal with the situation. Going off of last year, things ended up being a little bit different than what they were, what they used to be. But I trust in INDYCAR, obviously this new package. Hopefully it's going to help. They're trying to do what they can."

On the other hand, David Malukas has two top-10 finishes at the Iowa Speedway in his career.

David Malukas on what a maiden victory around the Iowa Speedway would mean for him

David Malukas at the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty

David Malukas did not have great luck in the 2024 Iowa race weekend as he finished outside the top-10 on both occasions. The AJ Foyt Racing driver has upped his game considerably in the 2025 season.

The 23-year-old recorded a runner-up result at the Indy 500 earlier this year and has often flirted with the idea of bagging his maiden race win when the luck has been on his side. Opening up on the idea of clinching his first race win at the oval track, he said:

"It would be massive. It would be my first one for IndyCar, so that would be obviously a big one. But it also would be a really good, I guess, turnaround point. We've been on this upward trajectory... but when it comes to the races, things don't really play out with the yellows, whatever it may be."

Malukas has amassed 187 points so far and sits 12th in the current standings.

