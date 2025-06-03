Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou recently shared a post with his fans via Instagram. The post had pictures from his Indy 500 win featuring his family.

On Monday, June 2, the Spaniard posted a carousel of pictures from his win at the Indy 500, which was held on May 25. The post had pictures of him celebrating his victory along with his daughter, Lucia, and his girlfriend, Esther Valle. Palou captioned the post:

"My biggest trophies🏆 Still can't believe we won the Indianapolis 500. It's so much fun!"

Alex Palou started his fifth Indy 500 outing from 6th place and made up places to take victory. He passed Andretti Global's Marcus Ericsson with just 14 laps remaining. He also made history as he became the first Spaniard to win the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing'.

After a disappointing end to his Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday, June 1, the three-time series champion shared the post. He started the race in fifth place but did not finish, as he crashed after being struck by A.J. Foyt Racing driver David Malukas at turn 1.

While talking about the incident with IndyCar, Palou expressed how he felt about the incident. He said (via IndyCar.com):

"It doesn’t feel great, but there’s nothing we could have done there. It’s very unfortunate. We did an amazing recovery this weekend (as) we didn’t really have much pace at the beginning (of the weekend). I thought we were running good to try to sneak onto the podium (as a top-three finisher) there at the end.”

So far in the season, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver has had a phenomenal start. He won the season's first race at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg on March 2, where he started the race in eighth place. The only time Alex Palou did not win a race was at the 50th Anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach held on April 13, where he started the race in third place and finished in second place.

Alex Palou speaks about leaving IndyCar for Formula One

Three-time IndyCar Series Champion Alex Palou recently spoke about his aspiration to stay in the series. Due to his performance in the series over the years, the Spaniard is one of the potential candidates for the Cadillac seat in Formula One.

While talking to Fox Sports, Palou spoke about why he does not want to leave the sport and wants to focus on winning another Indianapolis 500 title.

"I don’t want to leave now. Even if they say, ‘No, don’t worry, you can come back in one or two years, what if suddenly everyone is here and I’m never able to catch back up to them?" Palou added. "And it wasn’t in my mind last year, and it’s not in my mind this year. It’s getting less and less and less every day, and with this, it’s like, ‘No, I want to get another (Indy 500 victory),’" he said.

He also spoke about how IndyCar is the opposite of Formula One in terms of celebrations and spending time with loved ones.

"I don’t see people celebrating with their wives and their kids as much as we do. I don’t see them hanging in the bus lot or having dinner with their mechanics. I only enjoy driving and having fun and being with my people, so I think (F1) is the total opposite," Palou added.

Alex Palou is leading the drivers' championship with 311 points.

