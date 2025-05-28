Days after slamming Team Penske for the Indy 500 controversy, Pato O’Ward makes his feelings clear on their ‘unbelievable’ feat

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward had harsh criticism for Team Penske when two of their three cars were disqualified on Sunday, May 18th, owing to illegalities. However, days later, he appreciated the team for their unbelievable organization of the Indy 500.

Pato O'Ward addressed the recent disqualifications, stating that the infractions were not accidental. He expressed sympathy for Jacob Abel and others affected by the situation, but emphasized that the cars in question were not in compliance with regulations.

He further added that the issue's earlier addressal was necessary. He had expressed that they had a sketchy setup the day before as well. Someone just did not point it out, and the team should have been disqualified then.

However, despite the harsh criticism during the team's cheating scandal, he hailed the Penske organization for organizing a sellout Indy 500.

"I always come back here with a big smile It's what an unbelievable event congratulations to the Penske organization for another very successful Indy500 I mean total sellout That's the first one I've ever been a part of That's been a total sellout It was insane Really was So we've talked with other people about how tricky this year's race was," said O'Ward. (via IndyCar)

Pato O'Ward will be in action at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, which is scheduled for June 1st.

Pato O’Ward reacts to Alex Palou’s Indy 500 win and Marcus Ericsson’s blunder

Marcus Ericsson (L), Pato O'Ward (C) and Alex Palou (R)

Championship leader and Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou triumphed in the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, securing his first win at the historic event known as the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Meanwhile, a costly error from Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson proved decisive in the closing stages.

With just 13 laps remaining, Palou, who had a strategic advantage in fuel, was rapidly closing the gap on Ericsson, his former teammate and the 2022 Indy 500 champion. As Ericsson ran slightly wide, entering Turn 1, while attempting to navigate around the lapped cars of Devlin DeFrancesco and rookie Louis Foster, Palou made a bold and unexpected overtake.

Speaking to FOX's Bob Pockrass, Pato O'Ward spoke of Palou's dominance and how Ericsson was at fault for losing.

"I gotta find out what this guy is eating, apparently not frozen blueberries. We gotta get on what this guy's on. It's unbelievable. Nothing can go bad for him," he said. (0:01 onwards)

"I am surprised Ericsson screwed up. He just gave him the win there. It's a strong points day for us, but obviously, when we come back to Indy, we have just about got every single spot at least in the top five besides the win. So, better luck next year," said Pato about Ericsson's blunder.

After the Indy 500, O'Ward is now second in the championship standings with 194 points.

