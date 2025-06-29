Days after viral beer moment, Santino Ferrucci gets featured in a big magazine

A.J. Foyt Racing driver Santino Ferrucci was recently featured on Nowvis Magazine's front cover. The driver went viral for his beer chug at the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America.

On June 22, after the race, the fans passed on water to the drivers to beat the heat, as the temperatures had reached 100 degrees. The 27-year-old driver was passed a beer by the fans after he finished on the podium. The video of the same made several rounds on various social media platforms.

Ferrucci was recently photographed by the magazine NowVis for their front cover. The magazine shared a carousel of pictures from the shoot. In the first picture, the Connecticut native is seen wearing an all-black outfit with silver jewelry leaning against a red car, while in the second picture, he is seen sitting in his #14 A.J. Foyt car.

In the last picture, a preview of the magazine cover with a close-up of Santino Ferrucci was shared. The caption of the post read,

NTT IndyCar driver FRRRUUUUCCHIII featured in the latest NowVIZ drop! LINK in BIO or NOWVIZ.com @santinoferrucci🏁 @ajfoytracing #LETSGOOO @andreameadcross📸

The Connecticut native drives the #14 A.J.Foyt racing car powered by Chevrolet. He has been having a decent season so far, as he earned four top five finishes in the last few races and has two podiums to his name.

Santino Ferrucci earned his third top five finish at the Indianapolis 500 after after starting the race from 15th and finishing the race in 5th place and helping the team earn their double top 10 finish. His highest finish this season was at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix where he started the race in 21st and finished in second place.

Santino Ferrucci expressed his emotions after earning is career best finish at Detroit Grand Prix

A.J.Foyt racing driver Santino Ferrucci finihsed in second place at the 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix after he started the race in 21st place. His previous best finish was at the 2023 Indy 500, where he finished in third place.

After starting the race in 21st place, the 27-year-old driver started his race on the hard primary tires and made up places on the track with the aid of strategic calls and timings of the caution period. While talking to FOX after the race, Santino Ferrucci expressed his emotions as he said, ( via IndyCar on FOX on X)

“First off, huge, huge shout out to this whole team. I mean, we were struggling in qualifying. I struggled. I made a lot of mistakes. I was really hard on myself yesterday because I felt like it was all on me.”

“Pit stops were phenomenal. The stand was amazing. I mean, perfect strategy. I just got lucky with that yellow and, man, I don't think I've ever been so happy to see a red flag because I was really struggling. I don't know what I did with the tires, but I couldn't get them to come back to life. But, man, Kyle was so fast today, so congratulations to him and his team on this win, and man I'm just happy to bring Chevrolet on the podium.”

Santino Ferrucci is currently sitting in 9th place in the drivers' championship with 184 points to his name.

