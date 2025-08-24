Dennis Hauger wins 2025 Indy NXT title to cap off "incredible" year with Andretti Global

Andretti Global star Dennis Hauger won the 2025 Indy NXT title at the Milwaukee Mile as he finished the race in P2. Coming into the weekend, the Norwegian driver just needed to finish ahead of his championship rival, Caio Collet, to take the title.Dennis Hauger joined the Indy NXT series ahead of the 2025 season after racing in the junior Formula series (F3 &amp; F2). Andretti Global signed the 22-year-old, who got off to a flying start in his debut season in the IndyCar ladder series.Hauger won 4 of the first 5 races during the 2025 Indy NXT season. The Norwegian followed it up with a win at Mid-Ohio, and podium finishes at Road America, Iowa, and Laguna Seca Race 1. The 22-year-old has only finished off the podium thrice this year, at Indianapolis Road Course, Gateway, and Laguna Seca Race 2.After Dennis Hauger’s win at Portland at the previous race weekend, the Andretti Global driver needed to finish ahead of Caio Collet at Milwaukee Mile to take the championship. Hauger took the pole position, whereas Collet started outside the Top 5.Hauger's teammate, Salvador de Alba, passed the 22-year-old at the end of Lap 1 and maintained the lead for the remainder of the race. The Norwegian chased his team for 90 laps, but was not able to pass him, and settled for P2.The Andretti Global driver's title rival Collet finished the race in P7, which meant that Dennis Hauger won the Indy NXT title in his rookie season. Speaking with FOX after the Milwaukee Mile, Hauger reflected on his rookie season and championship, as he said,“It’s been an incredible season as a rookie with Andretti. Super proud to be a part of them and a part of this championship season. It's been an incredible year. Few ups and downs, but mostly ups so, yeah, big thanks and super happy. A big championship win for me.”Dennis Hauger's open-wheel racing career timeline and successDennis Hauger raced in the junior Formula series before joining the Indy NXT series for the 2025 season. The Norwegian began his single-seater professional career in the British and Italian F4 championships and was promoted to F3 for the 2020 season.Hauger joined PREMA Racing’s F3 team for the 2021 season and won the championship. He then moved to the F2 championship, where he raced for three years with Prema Racing and MP Motorsport, with 8th being his best finish in the F2 standings.Hauger was a member of the Red Bull Junior Team but decided to move away from the European open wheel racing scene and joined Andretti Global’s Indy NXT team for the 2025 season. With six wins to his name this season, the 22-year-old became an Indy NXT champion at the Milwaukee Mile.