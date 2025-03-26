Despite Alex Palou winning at Thermal Club, rival Will Power & Co. claim a noteworthy accolade

Will Power, the Team Penske driver, wrapped up the Thermal Club Grand Prix in sixth position on Sunday, March 23, at Thermal California. His rival, Alex Palou, clinched his second win of the season and leads the championship by 39 points.

Power had a rough start to his weekend after qualifying 21st on Saturday, March 22. However, the Australian moved up the grid to sixth place, which earned him the Josten's 'Biggest Mover' award.

He said after winning the award:

"Biggest Mover' Award. I don't know how long since I've had one of these,but yeah. Very nice full green race to go from 21st to 6th. It's a very solid day for us. There were no yellow, so that was purely on strategy and pace and you know, just being smart methodical, getting through the field, passing through the cars. Yeah, great day."

Power made up 15 places in his #12 Team Penske car without the help of any yellows. It is also the most spots gained by any driver during the race. Post-race, while speaking to Indycar staff writer Eric Smith, Will Power said they needed to finish the race higher than they started.

“Anytime you finish in the top six, it's a good day. To do that finish from full green, it's not like a yellow or anything, that was very solid for us. Today we needed that, man. It's been three terrible races in a row, if you count the last two of last year and St. Petersburg. So just for everyone on my group to just get a bit of a roll on here and feel good about a day was really good,” Power said

Will Power had a disappointing start at the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He got collected in the lap 1 crash in Turn three involving Nolan Siegel and Louis Foster, resulting in him finishing in 26th place.

The race has also pushed Will Power from 26th to 14th in the championship standings. Power will be looking forward to making big moves at the upcoming ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, scheduled for April 13.

Will Power shares his thoughts on Thermal Club Grand Prix after making a great recovery

Team Penske driver Will Power finished the race in sixth place after qualifying in 21st position at the Thermal Club Grand Prix. After the 65-lap race, Power told IndyCar reporter Marshall Pruett how he felt throughout the race.

“I mean, we knew we had a very good car. It was just such a pity. And qualifying, to sort of blow that one lap with a bit like St. Pete. But it was just very methodical and patient and, you know, I really wanted to undercut and use our pace on those out laps and then just work on people as their tyres went off," he said.

So it was a, yeah, satisfying day considering the start I had to the season. It's nice to get up from the top six. That's kind of where we've been hanging all weekend anyway, but full green race and a lot of fun. Bloody great day. Was hoping we’d have a good day for the boys,” Power added.

No yellows throughout the race helped Power and his team gain positions at their own pace. Powers gained 15 positions to finish in P6.

