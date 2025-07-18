Despite brutal Iowa weekend for Andretti Global, Colton Herta declares "zero percent chance" of tire failures in Toronto

Colton Herta and the Andretti Global IndyCar team had a horrendous race weekend during last week's Iowa double-header. However, Herta has ruled out facing tire issues during this week's Toronto race weekend.At the Iowa Speedway, all three of the Andretti Global drivers, Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, and Marcus Ericsson, blew their right front tires at some point during the race weekend. Herta, specifically, shunted his car into the barriers after a right tire failure in Race 2 around the short oval race track.However, despite the disappointment of last week's running, Colton Herta has an optimistic mindset ahead of the Toronto Race weekend. In line with this, and the issues Andretti Global faced in Iowa, Herta recently said (via Bob Pockrass on X):&quot;I mean, it sucks, I don't like to think about it. Sure, makes me like annoyed, but you know, as far as what were the problems there, are there going to come into this weekend, there is almost zero percent chance. You know, such a different race, such a different setup, you know, get it all out of our system. Hopefully have more of an understanding, we still don't know what happened. It was tough because it didn't happen to anybody else, only us on Andretti. Something we're definitely not taking lightly.&quot;The 2025 IndyCar season is 12 rounds down, and Colton Herta is currently in ninth place in the drivers' standings with 244 points.His teammate Marcus Ericsson is in P20 (164 points), whereas Kyle Kirkwood is in P4 with an impressive 335 points. Moreover, Kirkwood is the only driver other than Alex Palou (7) who has secured multiple race wins (3) this year.&quot;It's been a pretty terrible year&quot;: Colton Herta on the 2025 IndyCar seasonColton Herta has not had the best of times in the 2025 IndyCar season. As mentioned earlier, he is in ninth position in the standings and also didn't have a strong race weekend in Iowa.Herta ended the 275-lap race in P20 after bowing out of the event after completing 252 laps. After the end of his terrible outing, he cut out as an extremely dejected figure, and in the post-race interview, said the following:&quot;It’s been a pretty terrible year so far, and that just kind of sums it up for us. We had a right front tire failure. It’s not been fun this season to keep going out like this, but all we can do is go to the next one.&quot; (via Andretti Global)Other than Herta, Kyle Kirkwood secured a P18 finish in Race 2 at the Iowa Speedway, whereas Marcus Ericsson was only able to manage P22.There are only five Grand Prix events remaining on the 2025 IndyCar calendar. Given the challenging nature of the campaign thus far, Colton Herta is eager to conclude it with a strong performance. Especially since last year, he ended the 17-race campaign in second place in the drivers' standings, only 31 points behind eventual winner Alex Palou.