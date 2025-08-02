Despite poor IndyCar run, Will Power claims Team Penske has no "weak link"

Will Power and the Team Penske IndyCar outfit have had a horrendous run in the ongoing 2025 season. Despite this, Power has asserted that there is no 'weak link' within the Mooresville, North Carolina-based team.

After the first 14 rounds of the 2025 IndyCar season, Power is the lead Penske car in the drivers' standings. He is in ninth place, but this is nowhere near the high standards the team has set for itself in the past. Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden are in 12th and 15th place in the standings, respectively.

However, despite the struggles the team has had this year on the race track, Power has asserted that Team Penske remains a strong outfit, and added the following via the Gallagher YT Channel:

"There can't be a weakness, there cannot be a weak link in the chain like, that's what I noticed about this team. You know, we don't have a weak link now. We don't have, like, the stops are phenomenal. Usually, one, two, three every weekend, on pit lane. You know, that wasn't always the case." 1:42 onwards.

Will Power has so far scored 289 points in the drivers' championship, and in the process of doing so, has also managed to put on board a pole position, five top-fives, and seven top-10 finishes. However, he has yet to amass a Grand Prix win in 2025 with only three races remaining.

Last year, Team Penske had two drivers in the top five, with Scott McLaughlin ending up in P3 and Power in P4 in the standings.

Will Power secured a P7 finish in Round 14 of 2025 IndyCar campaign

Will Power has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2008. He is a two-time champion in the sport, with his most recent triumph coming in 2022.

As indicated above, 2024 was a strong year for Power, in which he was able to amass three race wins. However, things have been tough for him this year.

In the recent Round 14, the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, Power started his 95-lap outing from P5, but despite this, he was not able to move up in the race. If anything, he slipped two places to end his outing with a P7 finish.

In line with this, he added the following via a post-race interview with Team Penske:

"I think we end up around the top five if we start on the primary tire. That would have allowed us to run reds to the end but also come in under that second yellow flag. If we are able to pit there for the red tires we run with (Scott) Dixon and (Callum) Illot and I think we may have had them on pace."

Next up on the race calendar is the Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland on August 10. Will Power will eye a strong outing at the track.

