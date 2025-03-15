“Destroying their own Teslas”: Danica Patrick reacts to Charlie Kirk’s ‘liberals hate electric cars’ take

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick uploaded a story on her Instagram account as she shared political activist Charlie Kirk’s comment on March 14. The 42-year-old Republican supporter reacted to Kirk’s comments as she shared Turning Point Action’s post on her story.

Danica Patrick got involved in the world of politics as recently as the 2024 US Presidential election. The 2923 Turning Point USA's American Fest was Patrick's first political meetup, followed by her becoming a speaker at the 2024 event. As Patrick continues to support Donald Trump and his ideas, she shared Kirk’s recent comments, which came in light of the latest actions taken against Tesla.

Tesla charging stations, dealerships, and vehicles are under attack and have witnessed agitation after its CEO Elon Musk started working with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The multi-billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX supported Trump during the 2024 Presidential election and has continued to do so.

Charlie Kirk came out and pointed out the attack on Tesla as he made comments about the same. Turning Point Action, founded by Kirk, shared his X post, which read,

“Only Trump could make liberals hate electric cars.”

Patrick shared this post on her Instagram story and continued her support for the Republicans. The 42-year-old added her reaction to it as the caption of the story read,

“😆😆😆While conservatives are racing ahead😉 Liberals are destroying their own Teslas🤷🏻‍♀️”

Donald Trump recently came out and mentioned that any attack on Tesla dealerships will be categorized as domestic terrorism. To support Musk who has a net worth of $358 billion as per Celebrity Net Worth, Trump announced that he would be buying a Tesla, as all the electric car models were presented at the White House for the US President to choose.

“What an epic speech”: Danica Patrick hails Donald Trump's joint address to Congress

Donald Trump jointly addressed Congress for the first time on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The US President spoke for an hour and forty minutes, which was recorded as the longest-ever address to Congress. Danica Patrick hailed Trump for his speech on the social media platform X as she posted,

“What an epic speech by @realDonaldTrump. Those who couldn’t stand for the ways that America has been made better, safer, stronger, and more - American, will be miserable for a long time. The golden age is here and the left… is just sitting there.”

Danica Patrick spoke on behalf of the US President at the rallies during the 2024 US Presidential elections. Once Trump was elected, Patrick took to Washington DC, and was present at the Republican's oath-taking ceremony and inauguration.

