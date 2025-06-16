Devlin DeFrancesco slams into the wall minutes after the race went green at WWTR

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Devlin DeFrancesco suffered a crash during the race at the World Wide Technology Raceway. Within a few minutes of the lights turning green, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver lost control of his car and spun into the barriers.

On lap 5 of the 260-lap race, the car #30 driver lost control of the car at the entry of turn 1. He supposedly spun out of the track on his own into the barriers, and he brought out the caution flags. The car was moved away from the track immediately by the marshals, and the driver walked out of the crash with no injuries.

Prior to the crash, DeFrancesco was running ahead of Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel. During the qualifying session that took place on June 14, the 25-year-old driver qualified in 17th place as he put in a lap at an average speed of 176.288. He outqualified both of his teammates. However, as of now, it is unclear how the driver lost control of his car.

Devlin DeFrancesco speaks about his IndyCar return

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Devlin DeFrancesco spoke about his return to IndyCar. In December 2024, it was announced that the Canadian would join the team for the 2025 season. The car #30 driver spoke about his emotions during an interview after the announcement.

Devlin DeFrancesco previously drove for Andretti Global during the 2023 season but was let go by the team as they downsized from four to three cars on the grid. The driver spoke about what it was like to sit on the sidelines and how it felt when he got the call from Bobby Rahal.

“I’m over the moon. The day I found out, I had the flu and was laying down when I got a call from Bobby (Rahal)," DeFrancesco said (via Indycar.com). "I’m on the couch and it was, ‘Welcome to have you aboard.’ It was one of the best days I've had in a long time.”

The Canadian driver also spoke about what he did during his time off and how it has helped him improve. He added,

“It was definitely very tough to watch. But also (it was) good to be able to reflect and really analyze what I need to work on and improve on. I’ve really been able to use this time sitting with the ‘30’ team and everyone and (decide) how we're going to have a good, strong, consistent year and be fighting at the front.”

During his offseason, Devlin DeFrancesco raced part-time at the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship. He also took part in the GTD class with Forte Racing, where he finished in second place at Petit Le Mans.

