Diaper brand cashes in on Conor Daly's 'peeing in car' Indy 500 moment at the Detroit GP

Juncos Hollinger Racing star Conor Daly detailed his Indy 500 urinating story at the Indianapolis 500 ceremony. The same led to a response from a diaper brand, Depend, which has now cashed in on the ‘peeing in car' story and sponsored the JHR driver.

Conor Daly at the 2025 Indy 500 ceremony revealed how the race delay at the 109th running of the greatest spectacle pushed him & his bladder to the limit, and he finally had to pee in his car. Once strapped in, the only way for a driver to pee is to do the business inside the car.

Daly had previously never done it but suggested that he had to do it at the 2025 Indy 500. The IndyCar driver apologized to his mechanic at the ceremony and suggested it was one of the weirdest feelings in his life. IndyCar on FOX uploaded the video of Daly’s speech at the Ceremony on X. Conor Daly responded to the video with,

“I truly never thought it was possible to do this. But that extended delay before the #indy500 finally pushed me beyond my limits… sorry @juncoshollinger 😅”

Diaper brand took the opportunity and responded to Daly's comment with a post that read,

“Happens to the best of us. Keep us in mind for next time! 👏”

The next thing you know, Juncos Hollinger Racing's Instagram account uploaded a reel where Daly's teammate, Sting Ray Robb, brought the American driver a box full of Depend diapers.

On qualifying day at the 2025 Detroit GP, Conor Daly uploaded an image of his race helmet, featuring Depend as a sponsor. The caption of the story read,

“Oh, a new partnership you say? @dependbrand.”

Image credits: Instagram/@conordaly22

Depend’s Instagram account reshared Conor Daly's story with a caption that read,

“When doing what you love comes with a little leak - we got you, @conordaly22 !”

Image credits: Instagram/@dependbrand

The Depend sponsorship could also be seen on the #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing driven by Daly. The sponsorship logo was spotted just in front of the side pods where the front suspension meets the chassis.

Will Buxton reacts to Conor Daly's Indy 500 ceremony speech leading to ‘Depend’ sponsorship

Depend Diapers’ comment on Conor Daly's video from the Indy 500 hinted at the possibility of a sponsorship, which came to reality at the very next IndyCar race in Detroit. The sponsorship was first spotted during the second practice session.

IndyCar's play-by-play announcer, Will Buxton, took to the social media platform X and uploaded a picture of the sponsorship on the #76 JHR. The post read,

“Turns out Conor’s speech really paid off. Literally. @Depend sponsorship for the 76 of @ConorDaly22.”

Daly finished the second practice session at the Detroit GP as the second slowest driver, with his teammate Sting Ray Robb being the only driver finishing behind him.

