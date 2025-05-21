“Doctors need to check him out again”: Conor Daly jokingly suspects ‘something fishy’ after Colton Herta’s phone call

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly recently shared a tweet with his followers on X. The tweet featured a banter between Andretti Global driver Colton Herta and Daly.

The duo have been friends off the grid for quite some time now. Daly and Herta are often seen playing golf together on multiple occasions, as and when they get free time between race weekends. They were once joined by F1's Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz for a round of golf.

On May 21, Wednesday, Daly uploaded a tweet on X that read:

"Something fishy is going on… @ColtonHerta just called me to say nothing but to have a good night so either my bus is on fire when I get back or the doctors need to check him out again 👀 #indy500"

The two drivers have had very contrasting seasons. Conor Daly's season is not off to a great start. He has been consistently finishing the races at the back of the grid. His highest finish has been in 15th place at the Sonsio Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Colton Herta's 2025 season is off to a decent start as he qualified in 2nd place at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg held on March 2 and finished the race in 16th. During the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach held on April 13, he qualified in 2nd place and finished the race in 7th place.

At the recently held Sonsio Grand Prix on May 10, Herta qualified in 13th but had to end his race due to mechanical issues. Colton Herta and the Andretti team will be looking forward to bouncing back at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which will take place on May 25.

Colton Herta opens up about fear after crashing during qualifying at the Indianapolis 500

Andretti Global driver Colton Herta suffered a huge crash at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the qualifying session, destroying the car. However, the #26 driver walked out of the crash unharmed, and the Andretti Global team was quick enough to build him the spare chassis and participate in the qualifying session. Post the session, Herta addressed the fear of stepping back into the car after the crash.

The 25-year-old suffered the crash as he tried to set a good enough lap during qualifying. But he lost the rear of the car and ended up spinning around and hit the barrier at the exit of turn 1. The car was airborne and flipped before it came to a halt at turn 2. The Andretti Global driver was soon rescued from the upside down car and sent for medical checkup.

Colton Herta took part in the post-qualifying press conference, where he was questioned about how he tackled the fear of sitting back in the car after the horrific crash. He said (via ASAP Sports),

“I think for me, this place doesn't scare me. I don't have a problem hitting the wall here and having big ones like today. It doesn't feel good and it sucks, but it doesn't scare me when I get back in the race car."

"When you have that kind of mentality, but you also have a team like we did today, trust in the guys and in Nathan and everybody putting the car together to do the right thing, put the right stuff in the car the right way, it's really not too much of a worry,” added Colton Herta.

Colton Herta will be starting in 29th place for the upcoming Indianapolis 500.

