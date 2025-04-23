“Does it make them feel more manly?”: Marco Andretti pulls no punches on ‘unproven’ Katherine Legge verdict

Andretti Global driver Marco Andretti recently slammed a fan on social media. The fan was targeting Katherine Legge, dubbing her achievements 'unproven.'

Katherine Legge is a British female racing driver who competes in NASCAR's Xfinity and Cup series. The 44-year-old has also raced at the Indy 500. In 2023, she set the fastest qualifying time by a woman in the Indianapolis 500.

On Tuesday, April 22, a fan criticized Katherine Legge on X (previously called Twitter), saying the cars were expensive and that she was 'unproven.' Another fan responded to this with a screenshot of a post by Indianapolis Motor Speedway praising Legge for being the 'fastest woman in Indy 500 history.' The first fan had written:

"Are you disappointed in the truth? These cars are expensive and she’s unproven."

This interaction caught the attention of the #98 car driver. He quickly jumped in support of the NASCAR driver while criticizing men who put down female drivers. Andretti wrote:

"It’s wild to me how many grown men talk badly about badass girls like this. Does it make them feel more manly from the couch or something?"

Marco Andretti hails from the renowned Andretti family. His father, Michael, is known for his vast racing empire that spread into various divisions of motorsports, and his grandfather, Mario Andretti, was the winner of the 1969 Indy 500.

Marco Andretti has retired from full-time racing. However, he will be seen racing at this year's 109th Indianapolis 500 for Andretti Global and will be supported by MAPEI. This entry will mark his 20th start at the greatest spectacle of racing.

During his previous outing at the Indy 500 in 2024, Marco Andretti ended up crashing after he spun around on lap 114 of the 200-lap race. He will look forward to having a better race this year.

Andretti Global reveal Marco Andretti's Indy 500 livery

The Andretti Global team recently revealed Marco Andretti's Indy 500 livery. The third-generation Andretti driver is all set to follow in his grandfather's footsteps and make an appearance at the 109th Indy 500 with the support of MAPEI, an Italian chemical company for construction.

Ever since Andretti's entry was announced for the greatest spectacle of racing, fans have been eagerly waiting for the team to reveal the livery. On April 21, the team unveiled the livery via social media.

"Introducing Marco Andretti’s 20th Indianapolis 500 ride, the No. 98 MAPEI Honda💙, " Andretti INDYCAR & INDY NXT's X post read.

The car was seen carrying the stark blue-colored livery with #98, his racing car number, on the rear of the car. The color scheme has been drawn from MAPEI's company color. The Italian company also put out a three-dimensional model of the car on their social media handle.

