"Doesn't happen just like a miraculous thing": IndyCar asked to toil in Mexico City for a race in 2027

IndyCar has been in talks with the promoters of the Mexico City GP over a possible American open-wheel racing series race. While the plans for a 2026 event were canceled, the Managing Director of the Mexico City GP came out and urged Penske Entertainment and IndyCar toil in the city for an event.
NASCAR beat IndyCar to putting a race in Mexico on their calendar, which led to a furious response from Mexican IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward. The American open wheel racing series then initiated contact with the promoters and has been in talks with them for over a year about a possible race in Mexico.
Throughout the 2025 season, reports of the talks advancing and progress being made were published. Even the release of the 2026 IndyCar calendar was delayed because of the ongoing talks with Mexico City GP officials.
However, as IndyCar released the calendar for the next season, it was revealed that an event in Mexico could not be finalized because of the FIFA World Cup taking place in the USA next year, and the only available dates for a race clashed with the soccer event.
Managing Director of the Mexico City GP, Federico Gonzalez Compean, recently came out and asked IndyCar to start working harder if they want to make a 2027 race possible. He said,
“Because of the conversations we have either with NASCAR and IndyCar, is they have to work the [region]. It's not just going to happen just like, ‘OK, we just come and suddenly everything is going to happen.’” (via Racer)
“One of the conversations and suggestions that we have made is, ‘Guys, open an office over here.’ Work the [region], develop the [region], develop the space so you can increase the promotion from here to the States and from the States to here. Work it. It’s something you have to build, it doesn’t happen just like a miraculous thing,” he added
“Great potential to grow”: Mexico City Motorsports promoter about a future IndyCar race
IndyCar currently only races in the US and Canada, predominantly US, with just one race in Canada. However, the series is expanding with Penske Entertainment signing FOX as the official broadcasting partner ahead of the 2025 season as part of the plans to bring the American open wheel racing series back to its glory days.
CEO of the CIE Group, Alejandro Soberon Kuri, hailed the potential of IndyCar in Mexico as he said,
“Next year, there were some scheduling problems and it was difficult, and the World Cup in the middle didn’t facilitate certain things, but I think IndyCar and NASCAR have great potential to grow in Mexico and take advantage of this wonderful fanbase, so I think we should expect [news on that for 2027].”
The fans in Mexico arrived in numbers to support Sergio Perez, and the same can be expected for Pato O'Ward if IndyCar is able to put the venue on its 2027 calendar.
