"Doesn't happen just like a miraculous thing": IndyCar asked to toil in Mexico City for a race in 2027

IndyCar has been in talks with the promoters of the Mexico City GP over a possible American open-wheel racing series race. While the plans for a 2026 event were canceled, the Managing Director of the Mexico City GP came out and urged Penske Entertainment and IndyCar toil in the city for an event.

Ad

NASCAR beat IndyCar to putting a race in Mexico on their calendar, which led to a furious response from Mexican IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward. The American open wheel racing series then initiated contact with the promoters and has been in talks with them for over a year about a possible race in Mexico.

Throughout the 2025 season, reports of the talks advancing and progress being made were published. Even the release of the 2026 IndyCar calendar was delayed because of the ongoing talks with Mexico City GP officials.

Ad

Trending

However, as IndyCar released the calendar for the next season, it was revealed that an event in Mexico could not be finalized because of the FIFA World Cup taking place in the USA next year, and the only available dates for a race clashed with the soccer event.

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Source: Getty

Managing Director of the Mexico City GP, Federico Gonzalez Compean, recently came out and asked IndyCar to start working harder if they want to make a 2027 race possible. He said,

Ad

“Because of the conversations we have either with NASCAR and IndyCar, is they have to work the [region]. It's not just going to happen just like, ‘OK, we just come and suddenly everything is going to happen.’” (via Racer)

“One of the conversations and suggestions that we have made is, ‘Guys, open an office over here.’ Work the [region], develop the [region], develop the space so you can increase the promotion from here to the States and from the States to here. Work it. It’s something you have to build, it doesn’t happen just like a miraculous thing,” he added

Ad

“Great potential to grow”: Mexico City Motorsports promoter about a future IndyCar race

IndyCar currently only races in the US and Canada, predominantly US, with just one race in Canada. However, the series is expanding with Penske Entertainment signing FOX as the official broadcasting partner ahead of the 2025 season as part of the plans to bring the American open wheel racing series back to its glory days.

Ad

CEO of the CIE Group, Alejandro Soberon Kuri, hailed the potential of IndyCar in Mexico as he said,

“Next year, there were some scheduling problems and it was difficult, and the World Cup in the middle didn’t facilitate certain things, but I think IndyCar and NASCAR have great potential to grow in Mexico and take advantage of this wonderful fanbase, so I think we should expect [news on that for 2027].”

The fans in Mexico arrived in numbers to support Sergio Perez, and the same can be expected for Pato O'Ward if IndyCar is able to put the venue on its 2027 calendar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.