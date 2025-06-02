“Doing the lord’s work”: Fans react as Alex Palou’s Detroit outing gets heavily compromised

The 2025 IndyCar championship leader, Alex Palou, unintentionally rammed his car into the wall at the Detroit Grand Prix. With around 30 laps remaining, Palou was put into the barriers by David Malukas. In line with this, fans came up with their reactions via social media.

The Detroit GP saw quite a few drivers going into the wall for one reason or another in the 100-lap race. While Palou was able to navigate his way around the street track in a safe and sound manner for a major part of the race, his outing came to an abrupt end courtesy of AJ Foyt Racing's Malukas.

Expand Tweet

A fan via X came up with the following reaction:

"Malukas doing the lord's work."

Joe @JayTee46 Malukas doing the lords work.

A second fan via the same platform added:

"Lil Dave with the dirty work."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other reactions:

"Finally, someone other than palou! Can’t wait to see chip cry and say it was Penske's fault," a fan wrote.

"Alex Palou is finished," another said.

"Malukas might've just saved the sport," a fan added.

Alex Palou has won five of the seven races in the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season for the Chip Ganassi Racing team.

Alex Palou on life post his maiden Indy 500 victory

Alex Palou has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since the 2020 season. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the top drivers in the sport. However, despite this, he was yet to win the coveted Indy 500 until last week's event (May 25).

Palou's triumph at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's oval circuit was one for the ages, as he had to sweat hard to amass the victory. Following the end of the event, he had an exclusive conversation with Motorsport, via which he shed light on how life had treated him after the victory.

In line with this, the three-time IndyCar champion added the following:

"I slept for four hours before returning to IMS to take more photos. I haven't stopped all day. I had about three minutes to eat. I think there's been much more media coverage. People who don't follow motorsports that much. People who follow IndyCar closely do value the championships. But I don't think it's perceived in the same way abroad as the 500," Palou said.

Alex Palou is competing in the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season as the reigning world champion. Moreover, he is leading the standings this year as well with an impressive 306 points.

The rest of the pack is way behind him, with Pato O'Ward and Christian Lundgaard currently occupying P2 and P3 with only 194 and 181 points.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has been dominating the sport for quite some time, and there are solid chances that he will lift his fourth IndyCar championship this year.

