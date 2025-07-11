"Don’t be upset if it isn’t a lot better": Andretti star sends clear message on IndyCar’s risky Iowa experiment

IndyCar has introduced many changes to the aerodynamics package for the 2025 races at the Iowa Speedway. These changes follow NASCAR's repavement last year, which led to a rather dull 2024 IndyCar at Iowa. However, Andretti Global star Kyle Kirkwood believes that the changes made by IndyCar won't help with the issue at hand.

Ad

NASCAR, which owns the Iowa Speedway, repaved the inside lane at the 0.875-mile circuit, which led to an interesting stock car race. However, it made the IndyCar races boring as all the cars ran in a single file on the newly paved area, which offers the most grip.

IndyCar introduced a high downforce package for the two races at Iowa Speedway to resolve the issue. The teams tested it in June before the Mid-Ohio race during the Iowa open test.

Ad

Trending

The open wheel racing series allowed the teams to run barge boards and strakes during the 2024 race in hopes of improving racing following the repavement. However, that did not help, and the series has now banned those elements for this year's race.

AUTO: JUL 24 IndyCar - Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300 - Source: Getty

The American open-wheel racing series has introduced a front and rear wing with elements set at a steeper angle. However, Christian Rasmussen suffered a tire failure during the Iowa test, and the rear wing element has been changed slightly so that it will produce less downforce. Firestone will also bring in a strong front tire.

Ad

However, Andretti Global driver and three-time race winner in 2025, Kyle Kirkwood, came out and gave his statement about the changes, suggesting that drivers are still likely to run in a single file, and that the changes will not make much of a difference. He said:

“The only thing I will say about Iowa is don’t be upset if it isn’t a lot better. With just the one lane getting the repave, it's stuck where it is. IndyCar’s doing their part by throwing a whole new package at it for this year, but it's got nothing to do with the package that we run, the power that we run, the fact that the car is heavier, or even if it was lighter.”

Ad

“None of those things would fix it. It's just the fact that they changed the asphalt and it creates too much grip and too little (tire) deg,” added Kyle Kirkwood.

Kyle Kirkwood reveals the solution to the issues led by repavement for IndyCar at Iowa

IndyCar introduced a new package for Iowa, hoping that the increased downforce would encourage drivers to take the higher line and carry more speed, despite the grip being limited in the bottom repaved lane. However, Kyle Kirkwood believes the only solution is to let the new lane degrade or replace the whole track. He said:

Ad

“It's just not going to change until we see degradation in that asphalt. Or they repave the entire track. The only line that they repaved happens to be at the bottom, so that’s where all the grip is for our cars and so that’s where we run. That's the issue.”

The two races at Iowa Speedway take place on Saturday, July 12, and Sunday, July 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.