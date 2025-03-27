"Don't want to live on this planet anymore": IndyCar fans heavily troll Devlin DeFrancesco's Dogecoin livery for the Indy 500

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Devlin DeFrancesco's 2025 Indy 500 livery has finally been selected. Fans on social media trolled the driver for the choice.

Ahead of the announcement, fans were given the option to choose DeFrancesco's livery from among three color schemes for the Indy 500 in association with Dogecoin.

However, since the selection of the color scheme, a section of the fans has not hesitated from trolling the RLL Racing driver and the car itself. They commented on his post:

"I don't want to live on this planet anymore tbh."

Here are some other reactions to Devlin DeFrancesco's livery:

DeFrancesco will run the #30 livery at this May's Indy 500 event taking place at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Graham Rahal's take on RLL teammate Devlin DeFrancesco

While fans have come up with extremely strong opinions on Devlin DeFrancesco's weapon for the 200-lap Indy 500, his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teammate and IndyCar veteran, Graham Rahal, said on the Doug and Drivers show:

"I've known Dev for a long time. He's such a great kid, I think often misunderstood too, you know, people have this perception of Devlin that's actually quite wrong, who he is and things. I'm excited to help him take the next level in his career." (2:36)

DeFrancesco has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He has so far amassed 34 race starts but is yet to open his account in terms of wins, pole, or podiums.

In the ongoing 17-race 2025 IndyCar season, which is two races down, the 25-year-old is currently in 21st place in the drivers' championship with only 18 points to his name. His rookie teammate Louis Foster (2024 Indy NXT Champion) has also not fared well and finds himself last.

However, Devlin DeFrancesco's senior teammate Graham Rahal has done extremely well in the first two races. In St. Pete, the 36-year-old secured a P12 finish, and at Thermal Club, he ended up in P11. Next up on the calendar is the Acura Grand Prix.

