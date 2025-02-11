Doug Boles headlines major IndyCar shake-up as 10-year President Jay Frye steps down

IndyCar has made significant changes to its senior management before the start of the 2025 season as Doug Boles has been promoted to the IndyCar & Indianapolis Motor Speedway President. The former President Jay Frye has left the role after 10 successful years of working with Penske Entertainment.

The Doug Boles announcement was made on February 11 (Tuesday) and wasn't the only announcement made. The other changes made in the senior leadership team included, Mark Sibla being promoted to Senior Vice President, Competition & Operations, and Kyle Novak to Vice President of Officiating and Race Control.

Alex Damron and Louis Kissinger have also been promoted in their respective fields. Doug Boles, the IMS President will report to the Penske Entertainment CEO and President Mark Miles. The Penske CEO spoke highly of Boles as the announcement was made, as his statement read, (via IndyCar)

“Doug is the ideal choice to lead both INDYCAR and IMS as we enter a new era of opportunity and visibility. He’s an exceptional leader and motivator who is appreciated by our fans and respected by our owners, drivers, partners and additional key stakeholders.”

Doug Boles thanked Mark Miles for giving him the opportunity as his statement read,

“Racing is in my DNA, and no form of racing resonates more personally and strongly with me than the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. I’m honored to lead the amazing team at INDYCAR, and I truly believe the future is bigger and brighter than ever for our sport and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

“I’m extremely grateful to Mark Miles for this opportunity, and fans can rest assured the hard work is already underway and 2025 will be a fantastic season.”

IndyCar signed the deal with FOX Motorsports that started with the 2025 season and the response has been great. IndyCar has possibly made changes to the leadership while keeping the future in mind and they plan on turning the series on a dime.

Jay Frye thanked everyone as Doug Boles took over the IndyCar President's role

Jay Frye worked with the NASCAR teams Red Bull Racing team and MB2 Motorsports before he joined IndyCar in November 2025 as President of competition and operations. A few years later, he was promoted to the role of IndyCar President in 2018. He thanked everyone for their support as his statement read, (via IndyCar)

“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to be the President of INDYCAR and work alongside the dedicated and talented men and women at INDYCAR and in the INDYCAR paddock. The growth and success the series has had over the last 10 years would not be possible without the commitment and collaboration of the owners, drivers and teams.”

The 2025 IndyCar season starts on March 2 at the Saint Petersburg Grand Prix with the new management in position.

