“DQ both cars”: Fans react as Roger Penske-owned IndyCar drops heavy penalties on Team Penske entries

Roger Penske's Team Penske has found itself in hot waters following the violations of Rule 14.7.8.16 relating to the discovery of modified attenuators on #2 and #12 cars. A lot has already been said about it, and in line with this, fans have also shared their criticisms of the Mooresville, North Carolina-based team.

The die-hard fans have always been very vocal about the happenings in the world of IndyCar, and the same has happened following Team Penske's violations on Josef Newgarden's and Will Power's cars.

A particular fan had the following to add:

"DQ both cars. Period."

A second fan, via the same platform X, added:

"When a team like Penske, with all its resources and influence, repeatedly crosses the line, it makes the sport feel less fair and more like a rigged game. Why watch?."

A third motorhead had the following to say:

"Both cars should be bounced from the field."

Here are some of the other reactions:

"This is the correct decision. Hopefully they finally learn they aren’t above the rules."

"For me they shouldn't even be competing in the 500, it was that blatant, at least they have had some punishment."

As per Roger Penske-owned IndyCar's most recent update, Josef Newgarden and Will Power will start this week's Indy 500 from 32nd and 33rd place on the grid.

Roger Penske-led IndyCar's in-detail take on Team Penske violations

While the fans criticized Team Penske, IndyCar officials (President - J. Douglas Boles) under the lead of Roger Penske, have also come up with an in-depth take regarding the Mooresville-based outfit's violations at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In line with this, Boles added the following statement (via IndyCar):

"The integrity of the Indianapolis 500 is paramount, and this violation of the INDYCAR rule against modification to this part and using it ‘as supplied’ is clear. The penalty should be more than simply starting where the cars might have qualified anyway, if given the opportunity. The cars belong in the field as two of the fastest 33; however, starting on the tail of the field is the appropriate penalty in this instance."

Roger Penske's team has proved immensely successful in the last editions of the Indy 500. Both events were won by Josef Newgarden (two-time IndyCar champion), and this year, he is eyeing a never-done-before three consecutive Indy 500 victories.

However, keeping in view that Josef Newgarden and Will Power are going to start the 200-lap race from the south end of the grid, it will be tough for the two drivers and especially, for Newgarden to amass a victory in this year's event.

As things stand, Prema Racing's Robert Shwartzman (in his debut campaign in America's highest class of open-wheel racing) will start the 2025 Indy 500 from pole position and will have the IndyCar legend Takuma Sato (P2) and Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward (P3) starting in close vicinity of him.

