ECR announces big move for the 2027 IndyCar season

The ECR team recently made a major announcement for the 2027 IndyCar season. The team announced their new headquarters in Westfield, which will be ready by the 2027 season. The current headquarters are located on Indy's northwest side.

Ad

The headquarters will be located South of the Grand Park Events Center on the west side of Grand Park Boulevard. The new 76,000-square-foot headquarters will house state-of-the-art engineering and technical development spaces along with fan interaction components.

The facility will also include a public viewing area, where fans can have a peek into the team's operations, alongside a merchandise store and an on-site Java House Cafe. To provide access and convenience to visitors, the facility will also accommodate a Westfield-funded parking garage at Grand Park.

Ad

Trending

Ted Gelov, co-owner of ECR and CEO of Heartland Food Products Group, called this move a "defining moment" for the team.

“This new headquarters will not only serve as the foundation for our racing operations and technical development, but also as a place where fans can truly connect with our team, our partners and the sport of IndyCar,” said Gelov (via Fox 59).

Ad

Heartland Food Products Group, best known for its Splenda and Java House Coffee brands, is also based in Hamilton. This move will make ECR the first team to move to Hamilton County.

ECR's major sponsor expresses his feelings about their 'measurable' success after IndyCar collaboration

ECR's major sponsor, Heartland Food Products Group, recently reflected on their success after joining hands with the IndyCar team. The partnership with the team began in February of 2025.

Ad

Ted Gelov, the company CEO, bought a covert amount of shares in the team, which allowed him to advertise his brand in the prime spots on the car, which also boosted their brand engagement.

In line with this, Ted Gelov opened up about how joining hands with ECR had boosted their engagement and awareness of their products.

“You can look organically, just looking at the crowd that’s forming, you look at the responses that we’re getting but we’re getting a lot of social engagement and that’s a direct result of our participation in IndyCar. ECR as an organization is doing a great job generating awareness for the brands – they’re a great partner to our brands – and yeah, sales are up, engagements are up, impressions are up, it’s measurable in many different ways.” Gelov said.

The Java House Coffee was founded in 2019 in Carmel, Indiana. The company sells its products, such as creamers and cold brews, on Amazon. It was also present at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25, where it handed out samples of its products.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.