Ed Carpenter Racing owner feels ‘somewhat protected’ despite global tariffs impacting the motorsports industry

Ed Carpenter Racing owner, Ed Carpenter, recently spoke about the implementation of global tariffs and mentioned how he feels 'somewhat protected' despite the increased prices. With the new tariffs implemented last week by U.S. President Donald Trump, IndyCar's future seems to be under threat. Most of the parts of the car are manufactured outside the US and hence will be impacted by this huge change.

While talking to Marshall Pruett from RACER.com, Carpenter spoke about how he feels somewhat protected at the moment.

“From my standpoint, a lot of what we do, from season planning and inventory, you build up early in the season and then you use your parts. So in a lot of cases, by the time we get geared up for Indy (in May), we’ve built up an inventory that then gets used through the year. Obviously, that can change if you have some misfortunes and have to replace more than what you anticipated. In that regard, we’re somewhat protected from the onset just by how our budget cycles always tend to be a little front-loaded with our buying. I think that provides some layer of protection without planning for (tariffs).” Carpenter said.

Carpenter further added how he is not worried about this issue just yet, as the purchasing cycle takes place between October and February and he isn't feeling the impact yet. Although the tariffs do not pose as an immediate threat for Ed Carpenter Racing or any other team, they will eventually feel the elevated prices as they begin to purchase various parts.

Most of the car is manufactured in Italy due to the Dallara chassis being made in Italy, and will likely be subject to a 20% import tariff. The other parts manufactured in Europe, such as the IndyCar wheel, the Motor Generator Unit for the car's hybrid system and the titanium halo used to protect the drivers, will be imposed with the same 20 percent tax. With the sport becoming more expensive due to the tariff hike, the teams will find it difficult to compete at the same level.

Like other teams, Ed Carpenter Racing will also eventually be affected by these new tariffs. It is yet to be seen how they will deal with the expenses and whether or not this will affect their on-track performances.

Ed Carpenter Racing owner fed up with Hybrid system

106th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day - Source: Getty

The Ed Carpenter Racing owner, Ed Carpenter, recently spoke about the issues with the hybrid system. The hybrid system was introduced to IndyCar during the Mid-Ohio weekend in 2024.

The drivers and teams struggled with the hybrid system during the Thermal Club Grand Prix, majorly due to overheating of the Motor Generator Unit. The McLaren duo, Pato O'Ward and Christian Lundgaard, could not fully use the hybrid system due to overheating. The Team Penske driver, Scott McLaughlin, was left stranded in the pit lane due to battery issues.

The Ed Carpenter Racing driver Christian Rasmussen also faced an issue with over heating of the system mid race. While speaking to IndyStar, Ed Carpenter spoke about the woes faced by the teams due to the hybrid system.

"If you have 1 problem in 17 races & you’re told to stop, you’d probably listen. If you could potentially have it weekly you can’t park it every time," he said.

The hybrid system also affected this year's fastest lap time at the Thermal Club Grand Prix due to all the extra weight the cars have to carry.

