Ed Carpenter steps into a unique role at IMS amid an ECR member’s confirmed absence in the Sonsio GP

Ed Carpenter, driver and co-owner of Ed Carpenter Racing, will step into an unusual role for the fifth round of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship, i.e., Saturday’s Sonsio Grand Prix. He will be substituting in as a race strategist for Christian Rasmussen's car.

Ed, who is a veteran driver, will be participating in his 22nd outing of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. However, before he begins preparing for the greatest spectacle of motor racing, he will step in for Brent “Woody” Harvey as the strategist for Rasmussen's car. Harvey will miss the 85-lap race to attend his son’s graduation from Butler University, which also happens to be Carpenter’s alma mater.

Carpenter will serve as the race strategist for Christian Rasmussen’s No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet at the 2.439-mile, 14-turn IMS road course event. The 44-year-old highlighted the foundation of ECR, stating how he'd never want an employee to miss an important event like their child's graduation.

“Just like what we always do, just filling in and looking out for each other,” Carpenter said. “Woody's son is graduating college, which is something that we wouldn't ever want an employee to miss.”

Christian Rasmussen will start the race in 19th, whereas his teammate, Alexander Rossi, will be lining up 10 places ahead of him in 9th. The Sonsio Grand Prix at the IMS road course is scheduled to air at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, the FOX Sports app, and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

Ed Carpenter Racing announces new sponsor for the Indy 500

Ed Carpenter Racing has secured a new sponsor for the Indianapolis 500. The team made this announcement ahead of the 109th running of the event.

REGO-FIX will be sponsoring the team for the 2025 Indy 500 showdown. On Wednesday, May 7th, the Swiss company, known for its high-precision tool holding systems used in CNC (computer numerical control) machining and manufacturing, announced their partnership on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"We are proud to announce our sponsorship with @ECRIndy as official highperformance #toolholding partner. With our #powRgrip system we are aiming to elevate ECR’s in-shop and at-track performance. We can’t wait to see the team firsthand in Indianapolis this year @regofix_group," read the post.

Alexander Rossi leads the ECR team in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series championship standings. The 33-year-old is in 10th position with 82 points, whereas his teammate Christian Rasmussen is 19th with 55 points in total.

The team will have three drivers taking to the track for the 109th running of the crown jewel of motorsport, i.e. Indy 500. The roster includes their full-time drivers, Alexander Rossi and Christian Rasmussen, and veteran driver and co-owner, Ed Carpenter. The race is scheduled for Sunday, May 25th.

