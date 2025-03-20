"Every part of his life is uncompromising": 4x champ Dario Franchitti gets honest about IndyCar legend Chip Ganassi

Former IndyCar driver Dario Franchitti came out and hailed team owner Chip Ganassi as CGR entered its 35th season in Motorsports. Chip Ganassi Racing has arguably been the most successful team in IndyCar since the 2000s and Franchitti detailed Ganassi’s characteristics that have led to the success of the CGR drivers.

Ad

CGR has won 16 IndyCar championships since its inception with Team Penske being the only team that can challenge Ganassi's team when it comes to silverware. Dario Franchitti joined Chip Ganassi Racing in 2008 after winning his first championship with Andretti Green (now Andretti Global) in 2007.

Dario Franchitti: SEP 20 IndyCar Series - Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

The Briton raced for CGR’s NASCAR team in 2008, and an unsuccessful stint led to him returning to the IndyCar series in 2009, this time driving for CGR. Franchitti won three consecutive championships with Ganassi's team (2009,2010, and 2011) and has now revealed the uncompromising personality trait of the team owner.

Ad

Trending

“He’s an uncompromising person and every part of his life is uncompromising. From the very first day, he said. ‘Hey, I’ll give you whatever you need to win, but you better win. OK? OK?’” said Dario Franchitti.

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, who’s raced for Chip Ganassi all his IndyCar career and won all the championships with the same team also hailed the team owner and detailed Ganassi's will to win.

Ad

“Some people like him, some people don’t, he’s not for everybody. But for what the guy has achieved and the team that he’s created, it’s amazingly tough. I know that all he wants to do is win, and that’s all I want to do, too. For me, I couldn’t ask for anything more out of a team owner,” said Scott Dixon.

Ad

Chip Ganassi Racing has won 16 IndyCar championships and 5 Indy 500s in the 34 seasons the team has competed in, with the 2025 IndyCar season being its 35th season.

Dario Franchitti detailed his role at Chip Ganassi Racing

Dario Franchitti retired from IndyCar at the end of the 2013 season but decided to stay connected with the world of racing. The Briton is currently employed with Chip Ganassi Racing in the driver mentorship role. Speaking about his role within the team, Franchitti said (via IndyCar in May 2021):

Ad

“To still be involved in competition is fun. To go to battle with these guys and girls, that’s fun to me to try and play a part in this team, even if it’s a different part than I used to play. I’ve done it my whole life. I don’t know anything else.”

Chip Ganassi Racing had a spectacular start to the 2025 IndyCar season as Alex Palou managed to win a race and Scott Dixon secured the 1-2 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback