"Every single penny goes to military": Graham Rahal gives key update on Indy 500 charity after receiving "big donations"

Graham Rahal has been active in Indycar since 2008, winning six races. Off the track, he runs his charity, "Riding with Rahal" which supports the US Military.

Rahal recently sat down for an in-detail conversation on the Doug and Drivers (Indianapolis Motor Speedway YouTube channel), and while talking about his "Riding with Rahal" Charity, he said:

"Everybody that was involved in the Riding with Rahal concept. We thought it would be a fun thing for people to be able to be on the car, to get their name, donation is $50 and up, I believe, we've have had some big donations which has been amazing. You know, but it allows you to be present on the car and be kind of part of the mission that were are trying. And really for us, what this is all about is that we've had a lot of people that go, I want to support, I want to be a part of this. But, can't afford the golf tournament, can't afford veno for vets, which we get, we understand that. Every single penny that is to Riding with Rahal goes, you know, right to the military," Rahal said. (5:08 onwards).

Rahal is one of the most experienced drivers in the IndyCar series. Moreover, he is not the only veteran driver who will be participating in a major landmark race. Michael Andretti's son, Marco Andretti, is also set to compete in his 20th Indy 500 race this year (he will drive the #98 car for the Andretti Global, formerly Andretti Autosport racing team).

Graham Rahal on his desire to win again in IndyCar

While Graham Rahal talked about his Indy 500 charity, he took the time, last year, to shed light on his desire to win again in IndyCar.

The 36-year-old's last victory in the sport came in 2017 at the Detroit Grand Prix, Race 2, Belle Isle. In line with this, back in 2024, he asserted that his desire to score a Grand Prix win again is strong and that he'll try his best in the ongoing 2025 season to achieve the same.

"Frankly, when it takes that long to be in the position that I’m in without a win, the desire gets stronger and stronger," Rahal told IndyCar.

Rahal has had a decent career in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America. Rahal has six wins from 279 race starts. Other than his six victories, he has amassed 29 podium finishes and multiple pole positions.

Moreover, 2024 was a strong campaign for him, given that the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team is not one of the big dogs in the sport. The 36-year-old managed to end his race campaign in 18th place with 251 points to his name (five top-ten finishes).

The 2025 season has also kicked off on a strong note for him, as he is currently in 12th place in the drivers' standings with 18 points to his name.

