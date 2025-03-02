"Everyone loved him" - Late Dan Wheldon's son Sebastian gets real about his dad's legendary IndyCar career and adored personality

Dan Wheldon is a legend of the motorsport world, having won two Indy 500s and an IndyCar championship. Reflecting on his father's legacy, Sebastian Wheldon stated that everyone loved his father due to his amiable nature.

Wheldon was born in the United Kingdom but moved to St. Petersburg in 2005 after winning his first and only IndyCar championship. The British driver semi-retired from racing but came back for two races in 2011.

The penultimate round at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway became Dan Wheldon's last race ever as he became airborne in a multi-car wreck and suffered two impacts on his head in the crash, which led to his unfortunate demise.

In a video posted by IndyCar on Fox on their X page on Sunday, oldest son Sebastian Wheldon looks back on his father's nature and said:

"Yeah, definitely do. I mean, just looking back at his old interviews, he [Dan Wheldon] seemed like a really funny guy. Everyone loved him, and it's really cool that this race is still going on today in our hometown."

Wheldon had made St. Petersburg his new home after moving to the United States, and his children (two sons) grew up in the fabled city.

Dan Wheldon's family takes on an honorary role for the St. Petersburg Grand Prix

Dan Wheldon's family at the 95th Indianapolis 500 Mile Race Trophy Presentation - Source: Getty

To pay homage and honor the Wheldon family, Susie Wheldon and Sebastian Wheldon have been given special roles for the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. The IndyCar champion's oldest son will drive the pace car around for the parade laps before the race, and his wife, Susie, will wave the green flag to start the race.

Sharing her thoughts on being given honorary roles for the race, the 47-year-old Susie said (via Yahoo Sports):

"St. Petersburg was Dan’s adopted hometown and remains home for the boys and I. For him to win the inaugural race here in 2005 was something special. To be here with Sebastian and Oliver 20 years later -- and for Sebastian to be driving a pace car in the parade lap -- is really a full circle moment. And I am honored to wave the green flag for the start of the race."

Scott McLaughlin will start the Sunday race on pole for the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. He was disqualified from the results last year after Team Penske was convicted for violating the push-to-pass system.

The New Zealander will be hoping to get in his redemption around the 100-lapper. McLaughlin had an off during the practice sessions and will be wanting to stay away from the walls.

The Team Penske driver will be joined by Colton Herta on the front row and is expected to have a hoard of rivals lining up behind him to take the victory home. The race will begin at 12 p.m. ET.

