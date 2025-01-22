“Everything hurts - my nose, my skin”: IndyCar champion Alex Palou discusses current weather as he answers why he prefers hot weather

IndyCar driver Alex Palou appeared on Chip Ganassi Racing’s Instagram account in a recently uploaded reel where the Spaniard had to answer this or that questions asked by his fans. The reel was uploaded on January 20, 2025, as Palou answered the questions during his promotional photoshoot happening in Indianapolis.

The CGR driver was asked about his weather preference by one of the fans as the question read:

“Do you prefer very hot wather or very cold weather?”

“I prefer the hot. Yeah, I do not know when it's so cold, like, so cold now here in Indy that everything hurts, my skin hurts, my nose hurts, breathing hurts, so I prefer when it's very warm”, replied Alex Palou.

Alex Palou is a native of Barcelona, Spain where it doesn't get as chilly or cold as some parts of the US do. The Spaniard revealed in his answer that he was at Indy, which is Indianapolis, which at this time of the year gets extremely cold with snow and ice all around. The temperatures during the winters go well below the 0⁰F mark in Indiana.

Another question asked by a fan was who the Spaniard was supporting in the college football match between Ohio State and Notre Dame, to which he replied:

“Notre Dame 100%. No doubt, yeah. I'll be cheering”

Unfortunately for Palou, Notre Dame lost the College Football Playoff championship to Ohio State as the scoreline read 34-23. The Spaniard currently races for Chip Ganassi Racing in the IndyCar series and is a three-time champion. He is the current champion, winning the titles in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Alex Palou reflects on the 2024 IndyCar season and the back-to-back championships

Alex Palou won the 2024 title to become only the second driver in IndyCar to win back-to-back titles. However, the 2024 season wasn't as straightforward as the 2023 win, as three other drivers finished within 50 points of the Spaniard. Looking back at the 2024 championship, Palou said (via EPARTRADE’s YouTube video):

“It's hard to compare always the years, every year is tougher in different ways. For me, this one was the most special. I think doing it once is very tough but repeating it, especially doing it back-to-back, it just feels like it's tougher.”

“It just goes more difficult to try and stay best after one season. So, on top of that I had my daughter this year for the first time, that made it special but I would say the fact that we are capable of going back-to-back made it extraordinary,” he continued (3:03 onwards).

The Spaniard will defend his 2024 title in the upcoming IndyCar season which starts on March 2, 2025, at the St. Petersburg GP.

