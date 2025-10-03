Ex-Red Bull junior Dennis Hauger sees 'a lot of positives' in first Dale Coyne IndyCar test ahead of rookie season

2025 Indy NXT champion Dennis Hauger signed with Dale Coyne Racing for the upcoming IndyCar season. The former Red Bull junior driver participated in his first IndyCar test with DCR at the Mid-Ohio Road Course on October 1, and reflected upon the same, detailing the positives ahead of his debut season in IndyCar.
Dennis Hauger signed with the Red Bull Junior Team and raced in F2 in 2024. However, for the 2025 season, the Norwegian driver decided to sign with Andretti Global's Indy NXT programme and move to the US. The 22-year-old immediately impressed in the IndyCar ladder series and won the first two races of the season.
Over the course of the 14-race-long Indy NXT season, Hauger won six races and finished on the podium eleven times. Rinus VeeKay, who signed with DCR in 2025, announced his exit from the team soon after the season ended. On the other hand, rookie Jacob Abel only had a one-season contract, making both DCR seats available for 2026.
Dennis Hauger was announced as one of Dale Coyne Racing's drivers for 2026 as the team also signed a technical alliance with Andretti Global. The Norwegian reflected on his first IndyCar test with DCR at Mid-Ohio, as he said,
“Pretty cool. It’s an amazing experience being in an INDYCAR SERIES car for the first time. Really cool to be with Dale Coyne and get started with the work. Overall, a lot of positives to take and a lot of potential. Happy about that and looking forward to the next one.” (via IndyCar’s official website)
“A lot of positives to take from the test. We showed really good pace. The main thing for me is getting the maximum out of the new tires. Still just exploring, learning, and figuring a few things out every session. Looking forward to the next one and building from that,” added Dennis Hauger
Dennis Hauger details the importance of his Indy NXT stint in preparation for IndyCar
Dennis Hauger only raced in the European Formula championships and the FIA Formula ladder series. While both Indy NXT and IndyCar are also open-wheel racing series, there are differences between the two, including the tires, tracks, oval racing, and more.
Detailing the importance of racing in Indy NXT before making the move to IndyCar, the Norwegian said,
“I think it was really important for me to be in INDY NXT this past year in preparation for INDYCAR. Just learning the tracks, the style of the teams over here, the environments, the people and how they work. Mainly the tracks – the ovals -- quite a lot of new things I learned that can translate into the INDYCAR SERIES.”
Hauger will make his IndyCar debut at St. Petersburg on March 1, 2026. More IndyCar tests with Dale Coyne Racing will follow before the Norwegian makes his debut.
Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.