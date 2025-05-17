Pato O'Ward has unveiled his special Aztec inspired crash helmet design for this year's Indy 500, which has turned heads. The backstory, relating to the creature named Cipactli from Aztec mythology, was shared by the driver on Friday.

Pato O'Ward will be running in his seventh Indy 500 race later in May this year, and his sixth with Arrow McLaren. On Friday, the Mexican driver revealed his unique helmet design for the race, which was inspired by Aztec mythology, which finds its roots in his native country, Mexico.

O'Ward and his team explained the legend behind the creature that features on the helmet, Cipactli, via Instagram on Friday. It was considered to be the most powerful monster in existence, which had eighteen mouths that consumed everything it encountered, and was sacrificed so its body could become the very heavens and earth.

"The design for Pato’s Indy 500 helmet this year was inspired by Aztec mythology and the story of an ancient monster called Cipactli. According to legend, Cipactli was the most powerful monster of all. With 18 mouths and an insatiable hunger, it devoured everything in its path. In order to create life, Cipactli was sacrificed to create heaven & earth," the caption read. [via pato_tv_ on instagram]

"Inspired by this story, Pato made his helmet a tribute to his heritage and a symbol of the sacrifices that are made in the pursuit of greatness." they added.

This will be the second Indy 500 where Pato O'Ward has paid tribute to his Mexican heritage via his race helmet. Back in 2023, the driver also donned a helmet that showcased handcrafted designs inspired by Mexican folk art.

O'Ward will be hoping to go a step further at the Indy 500 this time around, after coming agonizingly close to claiming the victory in 2024. The 26-year-old took the lead of the race in the first corner on the final lap from Josef Newgarden, only to be overtaken again in turn 3, and finished runner up.

Pato O'Ward shares emotional letter to the Indy 500 ahead of the iconic event

Pato O'Ward driving his #5 Arrow McLaren during Indy 500 practice - Source: Getty

Pato O'Ward has penned a letter to the Indy 500, discussing his heartbreaking experience at the IMS 2024, when he finished second. The Mexican also shared that the event is 'a dream you've got to fight for.'

Addressing a letter to the Indy 500, for FOX Sports, O'Ward shared what the race means to him, and how he has had his heart broken at the IMS previously.

"People ask me what the Indy 500 feels like. It’s not just a race. It’s a dream you’ve got to fight for. And sometimes, it fights back harder than you expect," he wrote.

"I've had my heart broken here. I've felt that car on the edge, pushing to places I didn’t know I could go. I've walked away so close to victory, but also with a sting so deep, thinking about how close we were. And yeah, it hurts. But it also fuels me," he added.

O'Ward also went on to explain how the whole IndyCar paddock starts to feel different in the month of May, because every driver is trying to chase 'something special'. The McLaren driver also mentioned that everything that one achieves at the race has to be achieved in its entirety. [via FOX Sports]

