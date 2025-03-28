F1 pundit drops 2-word reaction to Scott McLaughlin's post on Red Bull Racing's fiasco

Scott McLaughlin questioned Red Bull's decision to swap Liam Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda just after two races. He gave elaborate reasons for how it was unfair for the 23-year-old driver. F1 pundit Scott Mitchell sided with him with a two-word verdict to the Team Penske driver's statement.

Ad

Red Bull sacked Sergio Perez from its team to bring Lawson in the senior team, as it felt that the Kiwi had a higher potential ceiling than much more experienced Tsunoda. The team had to endure criticism by fans and experts for snubbing the Japanese driver, but the Austrian giant showcased its support for the incoming driver.

However, in the two F1 races held so far, Liam Lawson did not score a single point (top 10 finishers are awarded points in F1, unlike IndyCar), meanwhile, his teammate Max Verstappen stands second in the championship standings. Witnessing the performance deficit, albeit the New Zealander's inexperience, the team decided to get rid of Lawson.

Ad

Trending

While Tsunoda would get his first shot at driving a top car in the F1 grid, people were infuriated by how unfairly the 23-year-old driver was treated in his first full-time F1 season. Moreover, Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin shared his support for the young driver by deeming the Milton Keynes-based squad to be at fault for judging Lawson in two races on tracks where the New Zealander had never raced before, and wrote on X:

Ad

"Here’s a take that you didn’t ask for. 2 tracks they gave Liam in that car, that he hadn’t been to before. Finally heads to Suzuka where perhaps he knows that track more than most on the calendar due to racing in Japan etc. But get’s axed before it. It’s a cruel sport, but I really don’t think he was given a fair shot IMO."

Ad

"Ok.. if he goes bad at Suzuka, I get the change up. But give the kid a chance if you are going to throw him in the deep end against a 4x world champ to begin with, why even give him the shot in the first place if you aren’t going to ride the wave? Nothing against Yuki and I think he’s a shoe, but the Red Bull game is ruthless/irrational. I look forward to the next instalment of this broken system."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scott Mitchell asserted how the 31-year-old's perspective on the situation was appropriate, and wrote:

"Spot on."

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the other hand, some netizens still side with the Austrian giant's decision to sack Liam Lawson and reacted to Scott McLaughlin's post on X.

Scott McLaughlin takes a jibe at a fellow racer for defending Red Bull's decision to sack Liam Lawson

Scott McLaughlin at the NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Carb Day - Source: Getty

One such person who sided with Red Bull was Porsche racer, James Harvey. He claimed that Horner & Co. was in the right by ousting Lawson as racecar drivers should not be allowed to make excuses regarding their inexperience at a certain track.

Ad

However, Scott McLaughlin was quick to bite back and invited Harvey for a race around Bathurst while taking a dig at him, writing:

"Ok let’s go to Bathurst in whatever car you want, one on one and I don’t want you to give me an excuse that you haven’t driven there before when I crush you by seconds."

Ad

Expand Tweet

McLaughlin stands 10th in the interim IndyCar standings after a torrid weekend at Thermal Club, where he had to retire from the race due to an issue with the MGU.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback