"Feels great to turn a page": Marcus Ericsson looking forward to move past 'tough year' into 2025

The Andretti Global IndyCar driver, Marcus Ericsson, has given his take on the upcoming 2025 season. Last year, the Swede had a tough run in the challenging 17-race calendar.

Marcus Ericsson was only able to amass 297 points in 2024 which put him in a disappointing 15th-place finish in the overall standings. However, the 34-year-old driver is optimistic about getting things right in 2025 and delivering impressive results.

He recently opened up regarding his plans going into the 2025 season with IndyCar Radio and was asked how he was feeling about putting his 2024 disappointment behind him.

The 34-year-old responded by stating that he felt great about turning a new page, referring to 2025, following a tough 2024.

"Very excited, you know, last year was definitely a tough year for me on a personal side, we didn't get the results that we wanted and we should have had. It feels great to turn a page, going into 2025, put that behind us and bring a new fresh start to the year," Ericsson said.

Marcus Ericsson put in a 'lot of work' ahead of 2025

While Marcus Ericsson is upbeat going into the 2025 season, he also took the opportunity via IndyCar radio to talk about his off-season work. He revealed that he put in the hard yards in various forms to make sure he is fully prepared for the challenges that lie ahead of him in 2025.

The 34-year-old shed light on the same in detail and had the following to add:

"Yeah, used this off-season to really put in a lot of work on physical side but also on the mental side, been driving simulator, stuff like that trying to be better, you know, try and prepare myself better. I don't believe in bad luck or stuff like that, I believe in working hard and preparing yourself to succeed and that's what I've tried to do in the off-season," Ericsson said on IndyCar radio.

Marcus Ericsson has a wealth of experience in the competition in terms of racing in various categories. His first outing in the IndyCar tussle came at the 2019 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Moreover, Ericsson has also managed to put on board four Grand Prix wins in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America. Other than this, Ericsson also has an impressive 11 podium finishes to his name. He will be joined on the Indianapolis-based Andretti Global IndyCar team by the nine-time race winner Colton Herta and the 26-year-old Kyle Kirkwood. Ericsson has also formerly driven in motorsports top-class, Formula 1. Ericsson raced for Sauber in Formula 1 from 2014 to 2018. He had to leave the circuit after he failed to meet the overall expectations of his team.

