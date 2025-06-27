“Feels like a double-points race”: Colton Herta makes his feelings clear as IndyCar is set for a unique event in Iowa

Andretti Global driver Colton Herta recently opened up about the upcoming race at Iowa, which will take place from July 11-13. He shed light on the double-header weekend at the track.

The 25-year-old drives the #26 Andretti Global car powered by Honda. He recently took part in the testing held at Iowa Speedway, where he spoke about the race that will take place in July. This year, the races will be 25 laps longer than last year, and there will be two races during the same weekend. The first race will take place on Saturday, July 12, with the other taking place on Sunday July 13.

Speaking to Paul Kelly at the Iowa testing, Colton Herta said,

“It feels like a double-points race because we have two races here" (via IndyCar.com)

The Iowa test took place on June 25, where 21 out of 27 drivers put in laps as a part of preparation for the double header. However, no timings or speeds have been released from the testing, as it was not an open test.

Herta has had a decent 2025 season thus far as he qualified in 4th place at the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23. He finished the race in the same place. The Andretti Global driver earned his first podium of the season at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix held on June 1, where he qualified in pole position and finished in 3rd spot.

Colton Herta talks about his slump amid teammate Kyle Kirkwood's spectacular performance

Andretti Global driver Colton Herta recently spoke about his slump this season. The 25-year-old had an amazing 2024 season where he finished second in the drivers' championship with 513 points to his name. However, he is currently placed 8th in the drivers' championship with 184 points to his name.

Meanwhile, his teammate Kyle Kirkwood has won three out of the nine races held so far and is the only other driver who has been able to challenge Alex Palou. While talking to the media prior to the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. Colton Herta spoke about his slump and Kyle Kirkwood's wins. (Via Bob Pockrass on X)

"Yeah, I mean it's unfortunate for us, but if it's not me that is winning, you want a teammate to win. You want somebody to take points out of Palou, which is the main thing. It's good to know that the team is winning, and that makes everybody happy and excited around the shop. But for me, you know, I need to start winning." Herta said.

Expand Tweet

Colton Herta was in contention to win the race at Detroit, as he had qualified in pole position. However, after the first round of pit stops, Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel dive-bombed into the Andetti Global driver and destabilized his race. This gave his teammate Kyle Kirkwood an opportunity to take the lead and eventually the win.

