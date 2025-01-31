"Feels like January 74th": Conor Daly's girlfriend Amy shares highlights from the first month of 2025

IndyCar driver Conor Daly's girlfriend uploaded a post on her Instagram on January 30, 2025, as she shared all the highlights from the month of January with her followers. Amymarie Gaertner also expressed her feelings about how the month of January felt super long via the caption of the post.

Daly's girlfriend uploaded eight pictures on her Instagram post with the first slide being a mirror selfie taken by her in an all-black outfit.

The second picture was from the Snapchat Starry Night event as Amymarie posed in front of the event banner dressed up in a black top and trousers. Next up was a selfie of Conor Daly's girlfriend followed by a picture of her pet golden retriever named Honey.

The fifth picture featured a Polaroid camera and a Polaroid picture of Amymarie and her dog Honey as the two enjoyed the snow-laden outdoors. The next set of pictures included a photo of a car museum, possibly a Chevrolet one as only Corvettes were spotted in the pictures, and a photo of Amymarie in a go-kart featuring an Alpine-themed helmet. The caption read:

“Today feels like January 74th”

Gaertner is a dancer and social media influencer with over 1.1M followers on Instagram. She also is an ambassador for Sony Electronics and has posted multiple posts sponsoring the newest Sony headphones and earphones.

Conor Daly was confirmed as Juncos Hollinger Racing's driver for the 2025 season after stepping in as a part-time replacement for Agustin Canapino for the 2024 season.

Conor Daly detailed the struggles of securing sponsorship for the IndyCar season

Conor Daly was announced as the second driver at JHR for the 2025 season and will be partnering up with Sting Ray Robb as his teammate. The IndyCar driver made an appearance on the Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast and detailed the sponsorship struggles faced during the off-season. He said:

“They (JHR) were like, well, so the budgets have gone up and we're gonna need at least like 10 million per car to do this thing. And I was like, I have no idea how I'm gonna do that. Like, zero. I have not, not a clue. And I actually still don't know how that's going to happen, but I don't know.” (11:15 onwards)

“I have actually never in my entire life, and I've been doing this a long time now. I have never talked to more people about trying to be a supporter of this team and be a sponsor of this group in my life. It's every week, it's every day. It's at night, it's in the morning.”

Daly was sponsored by Polkadot, a Blockchain technology community for the 2024 season, and reportedly put in a $7.5M request for the 2025 season which was rejected.

