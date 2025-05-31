Felix Rosenqvist accuses teammate Marcus Armstrong of 'screwing' his IndyCar qualifying at Detroit

Felix Rosenqvist has been a constant threat to the top teams in the early phase of the 2025 season but is already on his back foot for the Detroit Grand Prix after being knocked out in Round 1 qualifications. However, the 33-year-old is not all to blame as he was impeded by his teammate, Marcus Armstrong, in his run to make it into the Fast 12, which left the Swede infuriated.

Ad

Rosenqvist raced for a myriad of teams before joining Meyer Shank Racing last year. Since then, the Swede has seemingly acted as the team leader as he has brought in a plethora of strong results for the Ohio-based team.

On the other hand, Marcus Armstrong joined the MSR squad over the winter break, and the two full-time drivers made a pact early in the year not to trip over each other. Though this pact stood strong in the first few races, this understanding seemingly broke down during the Round 1 qualifying for the Detroit Grand Prix.

Ad

Trending

On his way to get in a solid lap, Felix Rosenqvist was impeded by Armstrong. This left the one-time IndyCar race winner disappointed and revealed how his teammate screwed him during the qualifying session in the post-qualifying interview. He said:

"We had traffic, we are teammates; [Marcus] Armstrong is backing off in the middle of the lap. I guess he had a good laugh, whatever. We literally discussed it before, let's not screw each other, and he literally did just time."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rosenqvist raced for Chip Ganassi Racing and Arrow McLaren before moving over to MSR in 2024.

Felix Rosenqvist shares how Meyer Shank Racing is one of the best in the business

Felix Rosenqvist at the 109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Felix Rosenqvist's former teams were the frontrunners on the IndyCar grid. While MSR has only scored a solitary win in its racing career, the team has often jibed at big teams for the podium spots.

Ad

Last month, sharing his thoughts on how the Ohio-based team is one of the best outfits on the IndyCar grid, despite the team's relatively new status on the field, Rosenqvist said (via The Race):

"I've been with a lot of good teams and I think the way they [Shank] build their cars is better than any other team. They're really, really good and their attention to detail is next level, like the gearbox and uprights and everything."

Ad

"The big focus has been race pace, strategy, tyre management, fuel saving, all those things have been like 90% of everything I've tried to focus on in a week... The ovals were actually our strongest car, both on the short and the superspeedway."

Meanwhile, MSR suffered a Round 1 disappointment with both Rosenqvist and Armstrong getting knocked out in the first session.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.