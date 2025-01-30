Felix Rosenqvist admits to getting 'carried' by Meyer Shank Racing teammates at the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Felix Rosenqvist has humbly acknowledged his unsatisfactory performance at the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona. Though Acura Meyer Shank Racing's No. 60 car graced the podium with a second-place finish, the Swede wasn't happy with his own performance.

The No. 60 was driven by full-time IMSA drivers Tom Blomqvist and Colin Braun, and IndyCar drivers Rosenqvist and 6-time champion Scott Dixon. Blomqvist drove the final stint and stormed his way to P2, only 1.335 seconds short of overall winner Felipe Nasr of Porsche Penske Motorsport.

Rosenqvist recently appeared on the Speed Street podcast hosted by fellow IndyCar driver Conor Daly of Juncos Hollinger Racing. When asked about his feelings after a career-best Daytona result, the Swede replied:

"I didn't really pull my weight, I feel like in the race. The other three drove more than I did, especially Tom (Blomqvist) I think drove the most. But hell of a way to start the season - with a podium. It's actually been a while since I had a podium so that was really nice."

Felix Rosenqvist's last podium in a points-paying race across different racing disciplines came during his final year with Arrow McLaren at IndyCar's 2023 Grand Prix of Portland. He also elaborated on not feeling one with the car at the 24-hour endurance event and feeling like an 'amateur'.

"I haven't done a bunch of endurance racing, but I feel like I kind of had a tough day. I wasn't feeling really good with my driving, and we still finished on the podium. So that's kind of nice when you can have your teammates carry you a little bit," Felix Rosenqvist added.

MSR's other entry, the No. 93 Acura ARX-06, which had defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou as one of its four drivers, didn't fare as well. An hour of reparations after suffering a mechanical failure cost the team 40 laps, leading to a 15th-place overall finish and eighth in the GTP class.

Felix Rosenqvist's "heart was pounding" during Tom Blomqvist's final Daytona stint

A stunning final stint by Tom Blomqvist aided Meyer Shank Racing's podium finish. The Briton, who won the Rolex 24 at Daytona consecutively in 2022 and 2023 and finished runner-up to Felipe Nasr in 2024, was on the money yet again. He went from P4 to P2 in the final burst.

Though Felix Rosenqvist was slightly disheartened by near victory miss, he commended his Sportscar veteran teammate after the race, saying via Meyer Shank Racing:

"Pretty good ending for the 60 car. It’s always a bit bittersweet in these big events with a second place. But honestly, with the way things looked for a while, we’ll definitely take it. For these guys who are going to continue running the championship, it’s good points in the bag. Tom did a demon stint in the end. That was incredible to watch. My heart was pounding."

Overall, it was a successful day out at the Daytona International Speedway for the team. It started in P6 and earned its way to a P2 finish. Felix Rosenqvist will hope to replicate such success when he drives for Meyer Shank Racing's IndyCar team in 2025 starting at St. Petersburg on March 2.

