Felix Rosenqvist aims to get Meyer Shank Racing's act together after "lukewarm" season

Meyer Shank Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist wants to make his seventh season in IndyCar his best. The veteran driver had a strong start to 2024, his first year competing for MSR, but couldn't sustain it and lost his mojo midway through the season.

Ad

Rosenqvist kicked off last season with a P5 finish at St. Petersburg followed by four more Top 10 finishes in the next five races. That was by far his best opening to an IndyCar season ever. However, his luck soon ran out and a P6 at Gateway in August was the only Top 10 finish he recorded in the rest of the season.

Speaking with @IndyCarRadio ahead of his second season with Meyer Shank Racing in 2025, he emphasized his priority of replicating and sustaining his top-tier performances from the beginning of 2024.

Ad

Trending

"That's (the) ambition, to replicate or even better. We really hit the ground running hard in St. Pete and then we had a little bit of a lukewarm midseason, which we wanna work on. We don't want to have that happen again. But the fact that we could start so well last year means that we can do it again, and hopefully do it all the time," the Swedish driver said (0:53 onwards).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During IndyCar's media day in January, Felix Rosenqvist had labeled his post-Indy 500 race results in 2024 "stale". It was a season marred with DNFs and technical issues for the American team, whose other driver (part-timer) David Malukas, also suffered.

Felix Rosenqvist envisions "hugely exciting" future with MSR's technical alliance with Chip Ganassi Racing

AUTO: MAY 11 NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

In August 2024, Meyer Shank Racing announced that it would end its longtime technical partnership with Andretti Global and embark on a new journey with defending champion Chip Ganassi Racing, come 2025.

Ad

Felix Rosenqvist, who leads MSR into this new era alongside new teammate Marcus Armstrong, couldn't help but be excited by the prospect of getting full technical support from a dominant championship-winning team.

"Obviously Ganassi, they've been the best team. I think it's as simple as that, the last decade or so. It's hugely exciting for us. I think we can build something really good. I think it's a long-term thing, as well. That's at least the ambition on both sides," Rosenqvist said during IndyCar's media day, as quoted by ASAP Sports.

Ad

The No. 60 Honda driver also spoke about the intellectual exchange that had already begun between the two teams, adding:

"Already what I've seen now, it's been very good the way the teams work together and interact. I feel like they're as hungry as we are to listen to what we have to say about our experiences and vice versa. It's been very two-sided so far, kind of where you want it to."

Felix Rosenqvist had a decent outing at IndyCar's two-day preseason test at Sebring this week. Though an illness prevented him from taking the wheel of his No. 60 car on day 1 on Monday, he completed 58 laps on Tuesday morning and was the ninth-fastest overall among the 27 drivers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback