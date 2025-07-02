Felix Rosenqvist breaks down the key factor that MSR was lacking until now: “That’s what’s really been missing”

Meyer Shank Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist recently spoke about his season so far. He also highlighted the positive results, which have been a confidence booster for the team.

The Varnamo native drives the #60 Meyer Shank Racing car powered by Honda. He joined Meyer Shank Racing in 2024 after spending two years at Arrow McLaren. During their first season together, Rosenqvist produced some positive results as he finished in 12th place in the drivers' championship in 2024.

The start of the season has also been a huge confidence boost for the team and the driver, as they have had six top-ten finishes in the last nine races. While talking to IndyCar.com, Felix Rosenqvist opened up about the effects of confidence on the team. He said, (via IndyCar.com)

“There’s some really smart people on the team. I feel like it’s a confidence thing, as well. Everyone’s just more relaxed. The pit crew is happier. It’s just a big confidence boost, and I think that’s what’s really been missing.”

Felix Rosenqvist claimed a second place finish at the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, held on June 22. This marked the first podium of the season for the driver and it is also his best race finish so far this season.

The Swedish driver has had a decent start to his 2025 season, as he started the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach held on April 13 in 4th place and finished in the same position. During the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, he qualified in 5th place and finished a place higher in 4th place.

Felix Rosenqvist talks about MSR's Iowa double-header package

Felix Rosenqvist expressed his doubts about Meyer Shank Racing's double-header package for the upcoming race at Iowa, which will take place from July 11-13. The race weekend features two races, one of which will take place on Saturday, July 12 while the other will take place on Sunday,July 13.

The driver was present at the recently held testing at Iowa as part of the preparation for the upcoming race. During the testing, while talking to IndyCar, Rosenqvist spoke about the uncertainty of the set up that will be used during the race.

"I think we're still not sure, like, exactly what we're going to run in the race in terms of downforce and stuff. I think we're still deciding. So we tried a bunch of different setups, basically so we're ready for whatever it's going to be. Also, like in the test, I normally run the highline. I think the highline will be usable in the race but normally on a race like this you just kind of end up in a single file. So still more to come always great to be out here it's double points technically with two races so even more important." Felix Rosenqvist said via IndyCar on Fox (0:27 onwards)

The 33-year-old is currently sitting in fourth position with 231 points to his credit. He is 155 points behind Alex Palou.

