Felix Rosenqvist drops honest verdict on Meyer Shank Racing’s performance slope

Meyer Shank Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist, who has kicked off the season with strong results, offered a candid and realistic evaluation of his team’s progress. The Swedish driver highlighted the team's noticeable improvement from last year’s performance.

Ad

Rosenqvist's performance has pleasantly surprised the paddock. The Swede qualified third at St. Petersburg but finished seventh in the race. However, the upward trajectory was set in motion at the Thermal Club as he qualified P9 and made up four positions to finish P5. Rosenqvist held on to the momentum as he started fourth to finish in the same place at the Long Beach Grand Prix.

While the past years have not gone their way, Rosenqvist and Meyer Shank Racing believe they’re better equipped in 2025 to sustain a title challenge.

Ad

Trending

“Last year we had a lot of DNF’s, which were mainly technical issues, to be honest,” Rosenqvist told IndyCar. “I think last year we probably belonged in the top eight. This year, it feels like we're a little bit better.”

“It's a trend of the year. I think last year we had really good qualifying results, and we tended to move rearwards in the races. And this year we've been really good in the races,” he added

Ad

Felix Rosenqvist is fourth in the NTT IndyCar Series Championship with 88 points.

Felix Rosenqvist credits six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon for his growth

The 107TH Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Qualifying - Source: Getty

Scott Dixon was Felix Rosenqvist's teammate at Chip Ganassi Racing for 2019 and 2020 before being replaced by Alex Palou. Rosenqvist credited his former teammate for his growth in the IndyCar series.

Ad

Dixon, one of the most legendary and iconic IndyCar drivers, is fifth in the championship with 86 points. He has worn the series six times and is striving for his seventh.

Felix Rosenqvist hailed Dixon's legacy and explained how the New Zealander has won championships in different decades and has a strong hold over adaptability. He also detailed how Dixon motivates him to evolve and grow.

“He [Dixon] just keeps changing and developing and that's cool to see. I think that's one of the things a driver like me, when I see that, he just shows you that, hey, you can't just cruise your way through this, you've got to keep changing and working and get faster and you just get smarter every day,” said Rosenqvist (via race).

Ad

“So I think that's truly what the relationship has brought to me, the most benefit, just seeing that and it's pretty cool when you come back and it feels like not that long ago, but everything is just different,” he added

Scott Dixon boasts an impressive list of achievements, including the most wins by any active driver with 58 victories, making him the second-winningest driver in IndyCar history. Adding to his legacy, he's also set to break the all-time starts record at the upcoming 109th running of the Indy 500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.