Felix Rosenqvist makes his “super excited” feelings known after Meyer Shank Racing’s second row lockout

Felix Rosenqvist has expressed his excitement after he put his Honda-powered car on the second row ahead of the IndyCar St. Petersburg Grand Prix. The Swedish racer, driving for Meyer Shank Racing, qualified in third place at the Florida event's qualifying session.

Rosenqvist also saw his teammate, Marcus Armstrong, qualify in fourth place, marking an impressive second-row lockout for the Ohio-based outfit. After the qualifying session, the 33-year-old told Honda Racing News how delighted he was to kick off the 2025 season on the front foot.

"This is a good start to the season here in St. Pete. We got a second-row lockout for Meyer Shank Racing, which is super exciting,” he said.

Further detailing how pleasing the second-row lockout was for himself and his team, Felix Rosenqvist added:

“In all honesty, the start to our weekend was quite tough, and I felt like we were a slight step behind and just kept trying to claw back in every session and every outing. Then when it matters, we were almost on for pole position."

It's always hard when you just miss out on it, I've been in that boat many times, but I've also had the pleasure of having many poles. P3 and the second row is really good in the end, this is where we want to be, and I think we have a good Honda race car, so I'm super excited and looking forward to tomorrow," he continued.

Following an impressive qualifying performance, the former Chip Ganassi driver will look to avoid a repeat of his 2024 St. Petersburg Grand Prix result where he qualified second but ultimately finished fifth.

Felix Rosenqvist aims for sustained results with Meyer Shank

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Felix Rosenqvist recently touched on sustaining his impressive results with Meyer Shank Racing. The veteran Swedish driver, in his seventh season in IndyCar, has not had the best stint with the Ohio outfit.

Since assuming his role as a full-time driver with Meyer Shank, the 33-year-old has managed only six top-10 finishes, with five coming in the first 10 races of the 2024 season.

However, the promising signs soon faded as a flurry of technical issues and a couple of DNFs meant he and his then-teammate, David Malukas, struggled to muster any meaningful points for a large portion of the 2024 season.

Felix Rosenqvist told IndyCar Radio:

"That's (the) ambition, to replicate or even better. We really hit the ground running hard in St. Pete and then we had a little bit of a lukewarm midseason, which we wanna work on. We don't want to have that happen again. But the fact that we could start so well last year means that we can do it again, and hopefully do it all the time."

The 2009 Formula Renault champion, however, is aiming for a stronger 2025 campaign, and a second-row lockout at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix could be just the fresh start that both Rosenqvist and the Meyer Shank team need.

