Felix Rosenqvist says MSR has doubts about Iowa doubleheader package

Meyer Shank Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist recently spoke about the upcoming race at Iowa, which will take place from July 11-13. He mentioned the uncertainty regarding the team's double-header package.

Ad

The 33-year-old drives the #60 Meyer Shank Racing car powered by Honda. He recently took part in the testing held in Iowa, where he spoke about the race that will take place in July. There will be two races held on that weekend. The first one will take place on Saturday, July 12, while the other one will take place on Sunday, July 13. Both races will be 25 laps longer than last year.

While talking about the race, the Swedish driver spoke about being uncertain about which setup would be used during the double-header race weekend.

Ad

Trending

"I think we're still not sure, like, exactly what we're going to run in the race in terms of downforce and stuff. I think we're still deciding. So we tried a bunch of different setups, basically so we're ready for whatever it's going to be. Also, like in the test, I normally run the highline. I think the highline will be usable in the race but normally on a race like this you just kind of end up in a single file. So still more to come always great to be out here it's double points technically with two races so even more important." Felix Rosenqvist said via IndyCar on Fox (0:27 onwards)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Iowa test took place on June 25, where the divers put in laps as a part of the preparation for the upcoming race. However, no data has been released about the same, as it was not an open test.

Felix Rosenqvist has had a decent start to his 2025 season so far as he qualified in 3rd place at the maiden race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg held on March 2, where he qualified in 3rd place He finished the race in 7th place. At the recently held XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, he qualified in 12th place and finished the race in 2nd place.

Ad

Felix Rosenqvist expresses his emotions after clinching a podium finish at Road America

Felix Rosenqvist bagged his first podium of the 2025 season at the XPEL Grand Prix of Road America. This podium also put an end to his dry spell of no podium as his last podium was at the Thermal Club race, which previously was a non-Championship event.

Ad

He started the race in 12th place. The race took a chaotic turn as many drivers found themselves in the wall. However, amid the chaos, Felix Rosenqvist managed to keep his composure and get a second-place finish.

While talking to IndyCar on Fox after the race, the Swedish driver said, (via IndyCar on Fox on X)

"Yeah, I think we had kind of bad luck in the last few races, haven't really had a good go. But yeah, good comeback now, it's been a while since I've been on the podium, had to ask on the radio where to park the car so it's a good thing. I feel like we finally got what we deserved this year," (0:19 onwards).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Rosenqvist is currently sitting in fourth place in the drivers' championship with 231 points to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.