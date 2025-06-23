Felix Rosenqvist speaks out after braving unfavorable situations at Road America

On June 22nd at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, in the Xpel Grand Prix at Road America, Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist delivered a standout performance, climbing from 12th on the grid to finish on the podium. Despite challenging conditions, the Swedish driver showcased a superb drive, navigating through the field to secure a milestone result for the team.

Ad

Rosenqvist was asked about his synergy with Road America, and he replied, stating that he has had good memories from the place as he secured his first IndyCar career win at the circuit. He added that, post the unfavorable qualifying session, the team indulged in a lot of strategies to ace the race.

"I felt the whole weekend we had good pace and in practice we were rolling well. Kind of messed up qualifying. Tried to do the carousel flat, and I lost it and I started P12. It wasn't ideal, but I knew we had good pace in the car. My Meyer Shank Sirius XM Honda was just on rails. There was a lot of strategies going on. We did two black stints in the beginning and we held on pretty good, and especially in the restarts, it seemed like the blacks were pretty good, and they faded a bit when you got up to speed. But we capitalized on all those yellows, and I think that was to our advantage," stated Felix Rosenqvist.

Ad

Trending

Rosenqvist also added that he didn't have any fuel to save, and that he began delivering qualifying laps one after the other, which helped him eventually secure the podium. He is now sixth in the championship standings with 190 points.

"I feel like we are unhappy now," Felix Rosenqvist makes a bold revelation about Meyer Shank Racing's status quo

NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Ericsson delivered Meyer Shank Racing with w/Curb-Agajanian's most impressive overall performance, barring Helio Castroneves’ memorable 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory.

Ad

At the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, Felix Rosenqvist delivered a standout drive, climbing ten positions from 12th on the grid to secure a podium finish. His teammate, Marcus Armstrong, also impressed by charging from 15th to finish fifth in the No. 66 SiriusXM/Root Insurance Honda. Together, they earned Meyer Shank Racing its best-ever non-Indy 500 result and the team’s first double top-five finish in a single race.

Following the performance, Rosenqvist highlighted a turning point within the organization, pointing to the team's development and a shift in mindset that’s fueling their momentum.

Ad

“I feel like we’ve taken it to the next step,” he said. “I feel like we’re unhappy now if we’re not in the Fast 12 or even (Firestone) Fast Six. I think we’re just expecting a higher level, and it’s come down to I feel like we’re pretty quick everywhere, both in qualifying and in a race, and it’s just about executing strategy,” added Felix Rosenqvist.

In the 2025 NTT IndyCar Season, Rosenqvist and Armstrong both have five top-10 finishes. Notably, four of Armstrong's have come in the last five races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.