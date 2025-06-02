Felix Rosenqvist taken away on a stretcher after 'colossal' crash at IndyCar's Detroit GP

Felix Rosenqvist was involved in a terrifying crash during the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix, following an incident involving Louis Foster. The 33-year-old was stretchered off the track after the colossal incident during the Michigan event.

The Meyer Shank Racing driver, who was running just ahead of Foster with 16 laps to go, became an unfortunate victim of the incident when Foster suffered a right suspension failure heading into Turn 3. The suspension failure caused Foster’s car to lose control and barrel into the back of Rosenqvist’s car, with both vehicles subsequently ramming into the barriers.

Both drivers appeared to be stuck in their cars for a while until the AMR Safety Team arrived to extract them. While Foster managed to walk away from the crash, Rosenqvist required the aid of a stretcher.

The Swedish driver could be heard over team radio, complaining about his leg, which likely led to the precautionary use of the stretcher.

"Yeah, I'm fine. My fu**ing leg. Uuuggghhh!” he said (per Andy Merrick on X).

The severity of the crash prompted race control to issue a red flag, citing the significant damage to the walls and tire barriers in Turn 3, which required extensive repairs before the race could resume.

Rosenqvist’s scary crash wasn’t the first of the race, as Prema Racing’s Callum Ilott and Chip Ganassi star Alex Palou had previously endured separate incidents just a few laps earlier.

Louis Foster reacts after big crash with Felix Rosenqvist at Detroit GP

Louis Foster detailed his thoughts following his crash with Felix Rosenqvist at the Detroit Grand Prix. The British driver appeared to lose front suspension and clattered alongside the Meyer Shank driver into the barriers.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan rookie, like Felix Rosenqvist, was taken to the circuit care center for evaluation. Following his release, he shared his thoughts on the incident that unfolded prior to their crash. In a video posted to X by IndyCar on FOX, the 21-year-old stated:

“We were having a really good race, we were strong, we were following Rasmussen on our strategy, leading on strategy at one point, but the suspension just killed us as we went on the brakes. I have never seen that happen before.

You know, the Rahal boys did an amazing job all weekend. I don’t know how the heck that happens. This track is just ridiculously bumpy—that has to be something to do with it. That’s so uncommon. I don’t have a lot of words in my head right now. We’ll just chat with the boys and see. But super disappointing, and that’s about it.”

Felix Rosenqvist, for his part, has been released from the medical center and appeared to need extra checks, as he was stretchered off following the incident.

The collision suffered by both drivers largely underscored the chaotic nature of the Motown race. In the 2024 edition of the race, approximately 48 of the 100 total laps were run under caution following a flurry of crashes that marred the event.

