Felix Rosenqvist takes Will Buxton on a tour of 'crashiest track' ahead of IndyCar's return at Barber

The 2025 Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix weekend is in full swing. In line with this, Felix Rosenqvist, took the F1 turned IndyCar pundit Will Buxton for a tour around the Barber Motorsports circuit.

The 2.3-mile permanent road course is an immensely challenging racetrack. It has 17 flowing turns and also features 80 feet of elevation change that challenge drivers and engineers.

In line with this, Meyer Shank Racing driver Rosenvist said the following before hitting the track with Will Buxton.

"Crashiest track, I've crashed in Turn 1, I've crashed in Turn 2, I've crashed in the kink in the back, I've crashed in the, I didn't hit the wall though, I've crashed in the pit-lane as well," Rosenqvist said via IndyCar.

Felix Rosenqvist has gotten off to a strong start in the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season. He ended Friday's (May 2) Practice 1 session at the racetrack in 17th place in the standings behind Marcus Armstrong. His best timed lap was 1:08.3448.

Felix Rosenqvist feels he could amass a 'win' in coming races

While Felix Rosenqvist took Will Buxton for a spin around the picturesque Barber Motorsports Park, the former has also shared his confidence recently in his ability to return to winning ways in the upcoming races.

In the first three rounds of the ongoing IndyCar season, the 33-year-old has so far managed two top-five and three top-10 finishes.

"I think the podium at Long Beach was very close, to be honest. We had a fuel reading error at the end, which definitely didn't help. We were third for most of the race. I think our approach is, if you keep knocking on the door, keep qualifying well, have a good race pace, it's going to come to us. Not just a podium, but I think a win at some point," Rosenqvist said via Motorsport.

Felix Rosenqvist has been taking cars for a spin in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since the 2019 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He has over 90 appearances and has secured a Grand Prix win, six podiums, and six pole positions.

In the 2024 season, he had a strong showing. The 33-year-old managed 306 points, a single pole position, two top-fives, and six top-ten finishes, which proved good enough for P12 in the drivers' standings.

The 2025 IndyCar season is three rounds down, and there are still 14 events remaining on the calendar. Keeping in view that the sport is currently in the middle of the ongoing Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Rosenqvist would want another top-five finish.

He has performed brilliantly in his #60 Meyer Shank Racing car, and in line with this, his fans and team will have high expectations of him.

